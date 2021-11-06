9-5A DIVISION II
MT. PLEASANT 51, JACKSONVILLE 13: MOUNT PLEASANT - Ed Wilder rushed for 232 yards and five touchdowns on just eight carries, leading the Mount Pleasant Tigers to a 51-13 win over Jacksonville.
Tyson Minter added 12 carries for 116 yards for the Tigers, who improved to 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the district. Keller Thompson completed 7 of 11 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, and Miller McCrumby caught four passes for 103 yards and two scores.
8-4A DIVISION II
PITTSBURG 46, L-EYLAU 10: PITTSBURG - Freshman Jaylen Holloway carried 19 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pittsburg Pirates to a 46-10 win over Liberty-Eylau.
The Pirates move to 3-7 overall and 3-2 in the district with the win. Liberty-Eylau drops to 5-5 and 2-3.
Brayden Bolton rushed for 84 yards and a TD, and Jakaree Simmons and Tyliq Isome added TD runs for the Pirates.
Bolton also had two interceptions, and Isome had a fumble return of 82 yards for a score. Terrell Williams recorded 11 tackles.
11-3A DIVISION II
E. FIELDS 37, H. SPRINGS 12: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Elysian Fields spotted Hughes Springs an early touchdown, and then reeled off 37 unanswered points on the way to a 37-12 win over the Mustangs.
Elysian Fields ends the regular season at 8-2 overall and 5-1 in district play. Hughes Springs is 4-5 and 4-2.
After the Mustangs got on the board with a 25-yard TD run by Patrick Boyd, Lawson Swank went to work.
Swank completed 10 of 12 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns. William Goodnight carried 16 times for 105 yards and a couple of scores and added one catch for 39 yards and a TD.
Bradan Manning had four catches for 61 yards and a TD, and Blake Martin hauled in a 27-yard TD catch.
Defensive standouts for the Yellowjackets were Jaydon Anderson, Matt Morgan, Jace Greenslate, Dravian Rather and Michael Holmes.
Boyd rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries for Hughes Springs.
WASKOM 85, N. DIANA 14: DIANA - Cole Watson rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns and threw a couple of TD passes, leading the Waskom Wildcats to an 85-14 win over New Diana to close out the regular season.
Waskom piled up 623 rushing yards and 735 total yards while moving to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the district. New Diana drops to 1-9 and 1-5.
Watson completed 4 of eight passes for 112 yards and threw TD strikes to Jayvis Jones and Carson Gonzalez.
On the ground, Jones added 120 yards and a TD, and D.J. Feaster, Charlie Goad, Zay Thomas, Matt Dykes and Anthony Zuniga all scored one rushing TD.
Thomas also intercepted a pass. Daveion Williams recorded two sacks, and Tyler Davis returned an interception 52 yards for a score.
10-3A DIVISION II
P. PEWITT 47, REDWATER 13: OMAHA - Deiontray Hill carried 17 times for 190 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Paul Pewitt Brahmas past Redwater, 47-13.
Keidrick Hawkins added a rushing TD and Hayden Green tossed a 12-yard TD pass to Michkye Perry for the Brahmas (6-4, 5-1). Joey Green, A'myree Johnson and Isaac Hodges all intercepted passes for the Brahmas.
9-2A DIVISION I
HAWKINS 36, U. GROVE 7: UNION GROVE - Jeramy Torres, Braden Adams and Kayden Upchurch all rushed for more than 100 yards as the Hawkins Hawks notched a 36-7 win over the Union Grove Lions.
Hawkins moves to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the district. Union Grove ends the season at 1-8 and 1-5.
Torres carried seven times for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Adams picked up 127 yards and scored twice - adding a 2-point conversion - on nine carries and Upchurch carried eight times for 105 yards and a pair of 2-point conversions.
Cooper Vestal completed 16 of 34 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Union Grove. He set a school record for completions in a season with 108.
Harlee Kirbis had five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. He also completed one pass for 28 yards and had seven tackles on defense. Matthew Gipson had 13 tackles, Jacob Humphreys 10 takcles and Blake Moore 16 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
SIX MAN
L. CHAPEL 59, FRUITVALE 14: Demarion Browns scored five different ways, and the Leverett's Chapel Lions notched a 59-14 win over Fruitvale on friday.
Brown rushed for two touchdowns, threw a TD pass, returned a kickoff 48 yards for a TD, returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown and returned an interception 13 yards for a score for the Lions. He also recorded 14 tackles.
Dequincy Brown rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries and also had eight tackles. Mikey Dennis passed for two touchdowns, Dylan Harris had a TD reception, Jonathon Peery had 14 tackles and Decoreyeon Harper finished with 13 tackles.