From Staff Reports

E. FIELDS 29, JOAQUIN 14: William Goodnight rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets to a 29-14 win over the Joaquin Rams.

Goodnight carried 14 times for 106 yards. Landon Swank passed for 105 yards, and Bradan Manning caught four passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Jace Greenslate led the defense with 13 tackles. Chris Haight and Bubba McPhail had 12 tackles apiece.

The Yellowjackets (1-1) will visit Winona for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday.

REDWATER 54, N. DIANA 17: REDWATER — The New Diana Eagles dropped to 0-2 on the young season with a 54-17 loss to Redwater.

Tailor Rosales completed 1 of 25 passes for 153 yards in the loss for the Eagles. Omari Jones rushed for 57 yards, and Kevin Lewis had a pair of rushing touchdowns. Osvaldo gomez caught five passes for 72 yards.

The Eagles will host Harmony on Friday.

