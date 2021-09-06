From Staff Reports
E. FIELDS 29, JOAQUIN 14: William Goodnight rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets to a 29-14 win over the Joaquin Rams.
Goodnight carried 14 times for 106 yards. Landon Swank passed for 105 yards, and Bradan Manning caught four passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Jace Greenslate led the defense with 13 tackles. Chris Haight and Bubba McPhail had 12 tackles apiece.
The Yellowjackets (1-1) will visit Winona for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday.
REDWATER 54, N. DIANA 17: REDWATER — The New Diana Eagles dropped to 0-2 on the young season with a 54-17 loss to Redwater.
Tailor Rosales completed 1 of 25 passes for 153 yards in the loss for the Eagles. Omari Jones rushed for 57 yards, and Kevin Lewis had a pair of rushing touchdowns. Osvaldo gomez caught five passes for 72 yards.
The Eagles will host Harmony on Friday.