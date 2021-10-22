CHCS 54, G. CHRISTIAN 6: Christian Heritage Classical School ran just eight offensive plays and scored on six of them on the way to a 54-6 win over Garland Christian.
Trey Stone passed for 170 yards and five touchdowns — completing all six of his attempts — added a rushing TD and recorded five tackles and an interception on the defensive side for CHCS (6-1).
Stone scored on a 60-yard run, tossed TD passes of 20 and 30 yards to Cason Owens and added touchdown strikes of 40 yards to Luke Land, 60 yards to Boaz Dyess and 20 yards to Jake Mauldin.
Owens also returned a punt 32 yards for a touchdown and racked up 15 tackles on defense. Land added an interception on the defensive side.
PITTSBURG 58, N. LAMAR 0: PITTSBURG — Brayden Bolton, Jaden Neeley and Ty Price all rushed for more than 100 yards, and the Pittsburg Pirates broke into the win column for the first time the season with a dominant 58-0 win over North Lamar.
Bolton led the way with 146 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. He also completed both of his pass attempts for 42 yards and two touchdowns — one to Rickey Duffey and one to Robert Miles.
Neeley added 116 yards and a TD and Price picked up 102 yards and scored once for the Pirates.
Christian Bates recorded eight tackles, and Terrell Williams, Lakendric Black, Elijah Barber and Jamyrion White all had sacks. Bates and Barber recovered fumbles.
The Pirates move to 1-7 and 1-2 with the win.
WASKOM 67, HARLETON 0: HARLETON — Tesean Hamilton and Cole Watson both rushed for more than 100 yards, and Carter Watson got into the scoring act on the defensive side as the Waskom Wildcats blanked Harleton, 67-0, in District 11-3A Division II action.
Hamilton rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and Cole Watson picked up 128 yards and scored twice on seven attempts while passing for 71 yards. D.J. Feaster scored twice and rushed for 70 yards on four carries. Zay Thomas carried three times for 59 yards and scored on all three runs and Jayvis Jones added one touchdown run.
Trey Stevenson had nine tackles, Diego Smith eight and Carter Watson eight tackles and three tackles for loss to go along with a 38-yard interception return for a score.
Tabor Childs rushed for 38 yards and Cameron Johnson caught three passes for 20 yards in the loss for Harleton.
Waskom moves to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in district play with the win. Harleton drops to 3-5 and 2-2.
H. SPRINGS 46, Q. CITY 12: QUEEN CITY — Four Mustangs got into the scoring act, and Hughes Springs piled up 463 rushing yards on the way to a 46-12 win over Queen City in District 11-3A Division II action.
Cole Edwards carried 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns, and Trevor Bolden picked up 75 yards and scored twice on 10 carries as the Mustangs improved to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in district play. Patrick Boyd and Tucker Strawn also scored rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs. Nick Brown rushed for 89 yards on nine carries, and Emmanual Baird picked up 81 yards on eight carries.
Queen City falls to 4-5 and 2-3 with the loss.
L-KILDARE 28, B. SANDY 20: LINDEN — Jay Birmingham carried 25 times for 280 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Linden-Kildare Tigers past Big Sandy, 28-20, in District 9-2A Division I action.
The Tigers (2-5, 2-2) rolled up 342 rushing yards on the night, with Ta Shun Mitchell adding 27, Jonathan Owen picking up 18, Jakiric Nard rushing for 14 and Jacory Birmingham adding six yards and a 2-point conversion.
Big Sandy drops to 2-7 and 0-5 with the loss.