8-4A DIVISION II
GILMER 56, N. LAMAR 6: GILMER - Brandon Tennison passed for two touchdowns, Ladaylon Jackson and Ashton Haynes both rushed for a pair of scores and the Gilmer Buckeyes coasted to a 56-6 win over North Lamar.
Gilmer improves to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the district with the win, piling up 287 rushing yards and finishing with 503 total yards. North Lamar drops to 1-8 and 0-4.
Tennison completed 12 of 13 passes for 210 yards, tossing TD passes to Jay Rockwell (4 catches, 62 yards) and Parker Gillow (3 catches, 79 yards).
Jackson carried four times for 88 yards and two TDs, and Haynes picked up 50 yards and scored twice on four carries. Will Henderson added a touchdown run and finished with 56 yards on five attempts.
9-3A DIVISION II
H. SPRINGS 50, HARLETON 28: HUGHES SPRINGS - The Hughes Springs Mustangs did all of their offensive damage on the ground - rolling up 356 rushing yards - on the way to a 50-28 win over the Harleton Wildcats on Friday.
Patrick Boyd rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a 52-yard fumble return for a score. Trevor Bolden added 100 rushing yards and a TD and also returned a fumble 46 yards for a TD. Stone Sampson added 79 yards and a TD on the ground, and Cole Edwards picked up 27 yards and scored once.
Tabor Childs carried 21 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Harleton. Gage Shirts rushed for 50 yards and a TD, and Carson Brown completed 5 of 10 passes for 74 yards and a TD. Childs caught two passes for 49 yards and hauled in the TD grab from Brown.
Hughes Springs moves to 4-4 overall and 4-1 in the district with the win. Harleton drops to 3-6 and 2-3.
11-3A DIVISION II
WASKOM 42, E. FIELDS 12: WASKOM - Cole Watson rushed for three touchdowns and threw one TD pass, leading the Waskom Wildcats to a 42-12 win over Elysian Fields.
Watson carried 12 times for 88 yards and three TDs and completed 4 fo 5 passes for 92 yards and another score as Waskom moved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the district.
D.J. Feaster carried nine times for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and Tesean Hamilton picked up 51 yards on 12 carries as Waskom piled up 307 rushing yards.
Jayvis Jones had two catches for 61 yards and a TD.
Elysian Fields drops to 7-2 and 4-1 with the loss.
N. DIANA 38, O. CITY 27: ORE CITY - Omari Jones caught six passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, and the New Diana Eagles picked up their first win of the season with a 38-27 victory over rival Ore City.
Tailor Rosales passed for 107 yards and a touchdown, and Osvaldo Gomez tossed a 77-yard TD strike to Jones on his lone pass attempt. Gomez also caught two passes for 17 yards and a score and added a 25-yard field goal. Kevin Lewis also caught a TD pass.
Gomez sealed the victory with an interception late. angel Ruiz returned an interception for a score, and Lewis recovered a fumble.
For Ore City in the loss, Jeremy Kyle completed 19 of 29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards and two more scores. Brett Byrd rshed for 44 yards, caught five passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns and recorded 11 tackles.
New Diana moves to 1-8 and 1-4, while Ore City drops to 1-9 and 0-6.
10-3A DIVISION II
P. PEWITT 51, PRAIRILAND 8: PATTONVILLE - Hayden Green carried 15 times for 155 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 67 yards to lead the Paul Pewitt Brahmas to a 51-28 win over Prairiland.
Deiontray Hill added 21 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns, and Tavion brown picked up 54 yards and scored once on six carries for the Brahmas, who rushed for 420 yards.
Noah Mayo recorded 10 tackles to lead the defensive effort.
Paul Pewitt improves to 5-4 overall and 4-1 in district play with the win.
9-2A DIVISION II
BECKVILLE 66, B. SANDY 0: BIG SANDY - J'Koby Williams scored on offense and twice on special teams, leading the Beckville Bearcats to a 66-0 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats.
Williams rushed for one TD, caught a TD pass and returned punts 62 and 70 yards for scores as Beckville moved to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the district.
Ryan Harris passed for 175 yards and two scores and rushed for one TD. Bo Hammons and Adam Gregory both had rushing touchdowns, and Matt Barr rushed for one TD and caught a TD pass.
CARLISLE 57, U. GROVE 6: PRICE - Brody Eaves rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns, and Clayton Hart turned in a solid game on both sides of the ball for Carlisle as the Indians rolled to a 57-6 win over Union Grove.
Hart rushed for one touchdown, caught two passes for 117 yards and a TD and added a fumble recovery for a TD (85 yards) and an interception on defense for the Indians (4-4, 4-1).
Cooper Vestal passed for 168 yards in the loss for Union Grove (1-7, 1-4). Harlee Kirbis had eight catches for 73 yards, and Judson George caught five passes for 81 yards.