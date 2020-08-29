ORE CITY 21, REDWATER 18: REDWATER — Brett Byrd rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns, and the Ore City Rebels opened the season with a 21-18 win over Redwater.
Byrd carried 12 times for 70 yards, and also had a big night defensively for the Rebels — finishing with nine tackles, four quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.
The Rebels will be idle on Friday.
WASKOM 47, GARRISON 6: WASKOM — Freshman quarterback Cole Watson made a spectacular debut, and the Wildcat defense held Garrison to four first downs in the contest as Waskom rolled to a 47-6 win.
Watson completed all four of his pass attempts for 103 yards, tossing scoring strikes of 38 yards to Paxton Keeling, 47 yards to Kye Willet and four yards to his brother, Carter Watson. He also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Tsean Hamilton carried six times for 81 yards and scored on a 41-yard jaunt.
Defensively, Mikeal Cooper had two sacks and D.J. Feaster had an interception.
Waskom will host San Augustine on Friday.
Q. CITY 14, L-KILDARE 0: QUEEN CITY — Queen City blanked Linden-Kildare on Friday in the season opener, earning a 14-0 win over the Tigers.
Mason Johnson passed for 47 yards, Russell Nance carried 13 times for 57 yards and Jordan Swanson had three catches for 55 yards in the loss for Linden-Kildare.
L. CHAPEL 56, WILLOW BEND 0: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — The Leverett’s Chapel Lions worked a shutout defensively, allowing minus 18 yards in a 56-0 win over Willow Bend.
Jonah Shepherd rushed for a touchdown, passed for 15 yards, intercepted a pass and returned it for a score and recorded five tackles for the lions. Darren Brown rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns to go along with six tackles. Demarion Brown rushed for a touchdown and returned an interception 33 yards for a TD. Dequincy Brown rushed for one TD. Jonathan Peery had six tackles. Tomas Giles rushed for one TD, and Eddie Contreras was 4-8 on extra point attempts.
C. HILL 65, SPLENDORA 3: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill has one of the youngest teams around but it was a senior quarterback who put on a spectacular performance in his debut as a Bulldog.
Cameron Ford, who started at QB for John Tyler last year, led Chapel Hill to a 65-33 win over Splendora on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Ford looked poised in the pocket, throwing for five touchdown passes and running for two more scores in the season opener.
Joining Ford as offensive stars were Bam Ford (3 TD receptions) and Tyson Berry, who looked like Barry Sanders on his dash to the end zone after catching a pass.
Defensively, linebacker Brack Dyer was all over the field, while Max Richardson returned an interception for a touchdown and Ladainian Mosley’s fumble recovery set up another TD. Dyer and Ja’Tyrin Mumphrey both pounced on fumbles.
In a matchup of old college roommates, CH’s Jeff Riordan got the win over Splendora’s Marcus Schultz. Riordan’s younger bother Matt is the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats.
Cameron Ford connected on 9 of 15 pass attempts for 285 yards and five TD passes. He threw three to Bam Ford — 43, 29 and 81 yards — and one each to Solomon Macfoy (5 yards) and Berry (19 yards). The QB scored on two TD runs of 1 yard.
Bam Ford also had an interception.
Splendora’s Zane Obergon had 27 carries for 181 yards and three TDs. Andrew Hernandez added 129 yards and a TD on 10 carries.
LINDALE 32, KAUFMAN 27: KAUFMAN — The Lindale Eagles opened the 2020 campaign with a 32 -27 victory over the Kaufman Tigers on a hot and breezy Friday evening at Tiger Stadium.
Senior running back Jordan Jenkins, a Baylor verbal pledge, rushed for 101 yards in the second half and finished the night with 136 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Eagles.
Lindale drove 75 yards in 11 plays to open the scoring with a 1-yard TD run by Jenkins. Kaufman answered with a 14-yard TD run by Braxton Garmon, but the Eagles scored late in the second half when Arik Williams set up a TD with a 36-yard punt return. Sam Peterson hit Jacob Seekford for the touchdown from three yards out for a 15-6 halftime lead for the Eagles.
Landon Love’s 36-yard field goal in the third gave Lindale an 18-6 lead, but Kaufm nstormed back and used a 10-yard TD run by Garmon to cut the deficit to 18-13.
Lindale tacked on a score with a 39-yard TD pass from Peterson to Case Brooks, and Jenkins rambled 21-yards for a TD to put the Eagles on top 32-13.
Kaufman scored 14 points in the final 2:50 of the contest to close to within five, but the Eagles held on for the win.
MINEOLA 30, CANTON 14: MINEOLA — Trevion Sneed rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown, leading the Mineola Yellowjackets to a 30-14 win over Canton.
Sneed also recorded nine tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception return for a TD. Dawson Pendergrass rushed for 40 yards and caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
BULLARD 17, MABANK 12: MABANK — BlakeBain passed for 118 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 79 yards as Bullard held on for a 17-12 win over Mabank.
Connor Carson caught eight passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, including a 71-yard pitch and catch from Carson to give the Panthers an early 10-0 lead.
Bullard made it 17-6 in the third quarter on a 25-yard fumble return for a score, but Mabank scored in the fourth to make the final 17-12.
TROUP 27, ALTO 0: ALTO — The Troup Tiger opened the season with a 27-0 win over Alto.
ViDareous High carried 17 times for 64 yards in the loss for Alto. Will Dixon passed for 69 yards and rushed for 21, and Jay Pope caught four passes for 56 yards. Isaac Carter recorded nine tackles to lead the way on defense.
ATHENS 42, BROWNSBORO 28: ATHENS — Ty Arroyo scored on runs of 37, 54, 51 and 10 yards and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass for the Hornets as Athens earned a 42-28 win over Brownsboro.
Brownsborow got a pair of touchdown passes from Jaxyon Rogers to Kyle Nichols in the loss.
FROM STAFF REPORTS