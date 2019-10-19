LATE FRIDAY 11-3A II
■ PAUL PEWITT 32, DEKALB 26: OMAHA — La-Jathan Allen rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns, and the Brahmas piled up 425 rushing yards en route to a 32-26 win over DeKalb.
Allen also recorded 10 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups for the Bulls, who improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in district play. DeKalb drops to 5-2 and 2-2.
Keiuntray Hawkins added 117 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and Cross Holder scored one rushing touchdown.
Colby Frost recorded 15 tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble, and Tanner Mines added 16 tackles and a fumble recovery for the Brahmas.
Paul Pewitt will visit Elysian Fields and DeKalb hosts New Diana on Friday.
10-2A I
■ ALTO 29, CARLISE 7: ALTO — Harmon West passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns and led the way on defense for Alto as the Yellowjackets earned a 29-7 win over Carlisle at Cameron Matthews Field.
West completed 11 of 16 passes and threw touchdowns of 25 yards to Aaron Skinner and 30 yards to Todd Duplichain. Defensively, West recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery and two interceptions.
Skinner carried 27 times for 105 yards and a touchdown, and Skyler Atkins caught seven passes for 101 yards.
Cayle Irvin had 10 tackles, Jay Pope two interceptions and Duplichain and Foster Hall two sacks apiece.
Carlos DeLeon passed for 177 yards, one touchdown and was picked off four times in the loss for Carlisle. Louie Garza led the way defensively for the Indians with eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Alex Garza added eight tackles, Alexis Sainz nine tackles, Jamion Turner eight tackles and a forced fumble and Grady Jones nine tackles.
Alto (7-0, 2-0) will visit Cushing, and Carlisle (4-3, 1-2) hosts Union Grove on Friday.
