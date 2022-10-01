DISTRICT 9-4A I
C. HILL 42, PALESTINE 21: NEW CHAPEL HILL - Demetrius Brisbon rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries - adding one TD pass - and the Chapel Hill Bulldogs rallied for a 42-21 win over Palestine.
Rickey Stewart added 15 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs. Deuce McGregor caught a TD pass.
DISTRICT 8-4A II
RUSK 40, CENTER 35: RUSK - Aiden McCown had a hand in four touchdowns, rushing for a pair of TDs and tossing two touchdown passes, and the Rusk Eagles edged the Center Roughriders, 40-35.
McCown completed 15 of 22 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns and carried eight times for 47 yards and two scores as Rusk improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the district. Center drops to 4-2 and 1-1.
Spencer Barnett carried 13 times for 161 yards and a touchdown, and Brailen Trawick caught six passes for 129 yards and two scores for the Eagles. Elijah Ward finished with three catches for 93 yards.
On the defensive side for Rusk, Jermichael Sturns finished with 22 tackles and two forced fumbles, and David Kennedy had two sacks.
DISTRICT 9-3A II
TROUP 63, QUITMAN 6: TROUP - Grayson Hearon threw four touchdown passes, Kevin Pierce scored three times on the ground and the Troup Tigers rolled to a 63-6 win over the Quitman Bulldogs.
Hearon completed 9 of 11 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns, and Pierce carried seven times for 108 yards as the Tigers improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in district play.
Trae Davis caught five passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns, and kicker Dustin Austin set a school record for extra points in a game, going 9-for-9 on PATs.
Tucker Howe paced the defense for Troup with 16 tackles. Shane Jasper had 10 tackles and an interception.
Troup visits Edgewood this Friday, while Quitman (3-3, 0-2) hosts Edgewood on Oct. 14.
G. SALINE 27, EDGEWOOD 24: GRAND SALINE - Preston Anderson rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown and completed 10 of 16 passes for 132 yards and two scores as Grand Saline held on for a 27-24 win over Edgewood.
Payton Butterfield rushed for 62 yards and a TD, and Hudson Griffin and Brett Kindle caught TD passes for Grand Saline. Colt Boyd paced the defense with 14 tackles.
DISTRICT 10-2A I
BECKVILLE 62, HAWKINS 6: HAWKINS - Calan Castles passed for a couple of scores and ran for one TD, J'Koby Williams and Bo Hammons both scored twice on the ground and the Beckville Bearcats moved to 5-1 on the year with a 62-6 win over the Hawkins Hawks.
Beckville is now 2-0 in district play. Hawkins drops to 1-4 and 0-1 with the loss.
Castles completed 11 of 16 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns and carried six times for 53 yards and a TD. Williams rushed for 65 yards and two scores on just four carries and added a 44-yard TD reception, and Hammons carried three times for 60 yards - finding the end zone twice.
Will Bogs scored on a 47-yard TD run, and Jayden Mojica had two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown for Beckville. Jorden Prince carried three times for 50 yards and a touchdown, and J.T. Smith caught five passes for 104 yards.
Bo Hammons led the way on defense with nine tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.
Both teams will face Ore City in their next games. Hawkins will visit Ore City on Oct. 7, and Beckville hosts Ore City on Oct. 13.
FRANKSTON 45, U. GROVE 0: UNION GROVE - The Frankston Indians worked a shutout on defense and rolled up big numbers on offense on the way to a 45-0 win over Union Grove.
Reese Hicks rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 109 yards to lead the way for Frankston. Kaymon Davis rushed for 82 yards and a TD, Tyler Rogers added 81 rushing yards and a TD and Conlan Lemay added a rushing touchdown for the Indians.
Union Grove drops to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in district play with the loss. Frankston moves to 5-1 and 2-0.
Jaden Chaves rushed for 43 yards, Jacob Griffin added 26 on the ground and Peyton Laake caught two passes for 39 yards in the loss for Union Grove. Matthew Gipson had 12 tackles, and Carter Cooper added six tackles and two blocked kicks for the Lions on the defensive side.
Frankston hosts Big Sandy and Union Grove visits Harleton on Friday.
SIX MAN
CHCS 56, H. CHRISTIAN 8: ROCKWALL - Cason Owens had a big night on offense and defense for the Sentinels, and Christian Heritage Classical School rolled to a 56-8 win over Rockwall Heritage Christian.
Owens carried 16 times for 157 yards and five touchdowns, passed for 57 yards and a TD and added five tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups on defense as Christian Heritage improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in district play.
Thomas Peeler carried five times for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Nathan Long added a 32-yard TD reception. On the defensive side, Boaz Dyess had 13 tackles and a forced fumble, and Ethan Moczygemba finished with 11 tackles.
CHCS will host Trinity School of Texas on Friday.