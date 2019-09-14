LATE FRIDAY
■ JEFFERSON 38, ARP 8: ARP — Kylan Thomas passed for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns and added two scores on the ground for Jefferson as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 on the season wit ha 38-8 win over the Arp Tigers.
Thomas completed 7 of 11 passes and carried nine times for 91 yards. Dee Black added 11 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs.
Kenneth Bell and Black also had touchdown receptions for Jefferson, Bell finishing with four catches for 107 yards and Black hauling in a 15-yard TD pass.
■ FRANKSTON 29, ORE CITY 26: FRANKSTON — Frankston held on for a 29-26 win over the Ore City Rebels, dropping the Rebels to 1-2 on the year while picking up their first win to move to 1-2.
Ty Freeman completed 18 of 33 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for one score for the Rebels. Aaron Nigreville added seven catches for 59 yards and two scores.
■ UNION GROVE 33, QUITMAN 20: QUITMAN — The Union Grove Lions rallied from a 20-7 halftime deficit to claim a 33-20 win over Quitman to remain unbeaten on the season.
Matthew Bower carried 12 times for 88 yards and a touchdown for the Lions.
■ ALTO 50, NEW DIANA 0: ALTO — In a battle of unbeatens, Alto rolled to a 50-0 win over the New Diana Eagles behind a strong night on offense and defense from Harmony West.
West completed 12 of 16 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns, and led a defense that had 19 tackles for loss and held New Diana to minus 74 rushing yards and three total yards on the night.
■ PAUL PEWITT 46, REDWATER 0: OMAHA — Paul Pewitt piled up 388 rushing yards and six touchdowns to go along with one passing TD in a 46-0 win.
Kadrian Johnson carried four times for 116 yards and two touchdowns, La-Jathan Allen added 108 yards and two scores on six carries and Deiontray Hill and Keiuntray Hawkins both added rushing TDs.
■ DEKALB 54, LINDEN-KILDARE 17: DEKALB — La’Davian Johnson rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Linden-Kildare. Nate Holloway had 21 tackles for the Tigers.
■ BECKVILLE 22, HAWKINS 12: HAWKINS — Ryan Harris and Milo Morrison scored on short runs in the first half for Beckville, and the Bearcats held on for a 22-12 win over Hawkins.
Harris finished the night 6 of 13 for 101 yards passing and also rushed for 74 yards. Morrison carried 18 times for 88 yards, and Elijah Ramsey added 27 rushing hards. Landon Dixon finished with two catches for 64 yards.
The defense was led by Harris with 10 tackles, a sack and an interception.