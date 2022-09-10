MARSHALL 44, HENDERSON 7: MARSHALL - J.Q. Davis and Byrd Robinson both rushed for more than 100 yards, and the Marshall Mavericks piled up 470 total yards on the way to a 44-7 win over the Henderson Lions on Friday.
Davis rushed for 168 yards and Robinson picked up 126 yards to spark a Maverick rushing attack that finished with 338 yards.
Slone Collier passed for 132 yards and two touchdowns as Marshall improved to 2-1 heading into next week's game against Carthage.
GILMER 50, PARIS 7: GILMER - The Gilmer Buckeyes pounded out 344 yards and five touchdowns on the ground on the way to a 50-7 win over Paris on Friday at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
Ashton Haynes and Will Henderson both topped 100 yards on the ground, adding two touchdowns apiece. Haynes carried 14 times for 129 yards and Henderson picked up 107 yards on 12 carries. Brayden Rash also scored once on the ground, adding 13 yards on four carries.
Cadon Tennison completed 10 of 14 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Rohan Fluellen had three catches for 56 yards and a TD, and Cade Bowman caught a 30-yard TD strike from Tennison.
The Buckeyes (3-0) will visit Lindale on Friday.
W. RUSK 45, MINEOLA 13: MINEOLA - Andon Mata passed for 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Jimmie harper made the most of this four carries by scoring three times and the West Rusk Raiders earned a 45-13 win over the Mineola Yellowjackets.
Noah Murphy carried 14 times for 135 yards and a touchdown and also recorded nine tackles and two tackles for loss on the defensive side for the 2-1 Raiders. Tate Winings added 57 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and Geremiah Smith caught four passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Harper also had four catches for 75 yards, and Carson Martin caught a 25-yard TD pass.
Calvin Mason recorded nine tackles and three QB pressures for the Raiders.
T.J. Moreland passed for 117 yards and a touchdown and Dawson Pendergrass rushed for 160 yards and a TD on 20 carries in the loss for Mineola.
West Rusk will host Tatum on Friday.
SABINE 36, WASKOM 34: LIBERTY CITY - Colt Sparks passed for 156 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards, Riley Roys came up big in all phases of the game for the Cardinals and Sabine held on for a 36-34 win over Waskom at James Bamberg Stadium on Friday.
Roys carried six times for 31 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 41 yards and a touchdown, averaged 34 yards on two punts and added eight tackles and a forced fumble on the defensive side as the Cardinals moved to 1-2 on the year.
Cayden Fortson caught a TD pass, and Austin Stephens had nine tackles and three sacks for the Cardinals.
Sabine will visit Mount Vernon and Waskom (1-1) visits Timpson on Friday.
LEONARD 25, H. SPRINGS 22: PATTONVILLE - The Leonard Tigers edged the Hughes Springs Mustangs on Friday in a game played at Prairiland High School's Patriot Stadium.
Kord Johnson completed 8 of 16 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown and Trebor Bolden carried 21 times for 115 yards and two scores in the loss for Hughes Springs. Emmanuel Baird caught six passes for 132 yards and a TD.
Bolden also recorded nine tackles for the Mustangs (0-3), who will visit Jefferson on Friday.
BECKVILLE 51, HARMONY 29: HARMONY - Calan Castles passed for 230 yards and three touchdowns, J'Koby Williams scored four times and the Beckville Bearcats notched a 51-29 win over the Harmony Eagles on Friday.
Castles completed 12 of 19 passes as the Bearcats moved to 2-1 on the season while dropping Harmony to 0-3. Williams passed for 19 yards, carried 14 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 100 yards and a TD. Bo Hammons rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 65 yards and a score, and Matt Barr had three catches for 38 yards.
J.T. Smith also got into the scoring act for Beckville with two catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Mojica was 4-for-5 on extra point attempts and added a 27-yard field goal.
Beckville will host Elysian Fields and Harmony visits DeKalb on Friday.
CUSHING 16, U. GROVE 7: CUSHING - The Cushing Bearkats notched a 16-7 win over the Union Grove Lions, dropping the Lions to 2-1 on the season.
Cooper Vestal completed 11 of 13 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in the loss for the Lions. Jaden Chavers rushed for 63 yards, and Peyton Laake had six catches for 55 yards. Jacob Griffin caught one pass for 47 yards and a TD.
The Lions will host Linden-Kildare on Friday.
J. BOWIE 38, OVERTON 36: SIMMS - The James Bowie Pirates edged the Overton Mustangs, 38-36, on Friday.
Bryce Still completed 13 of 19 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 38 yards in the loss for Overton. Isaiah Hawkins caught eight passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and Jayden Edwards added five catches for 98 yards and two scores.
Overton (1-2) will visit Colmesneil on Friday.