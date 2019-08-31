LATE FRIDAY
■ HENDERSON 23, WHITEHOUSE 0: HENDERSON — Henderson’s defense held Whitehouse to under 75 yards of total offense, Caleb Medford and Kevin Fields combined for 153 yards on the ground and the Lions opened the season with a 23-0 shutout of the Wildcats Friday.
Fields finished with 78 yards and a touchdown on the ground while also having an 85-yard scoring run nullified by a penalty.
Medford chipped in 75 yards and a score on the ground and threw for 111 yards, and Brady Odom also rushed for a touchdown.
The teams waited more than an hour to kick off the season thanks to a lightning delay, and neither scored in the opening quarter.
■ ORE CITY 26, MAUD 6: MAUD — Ty Freeman passed for 175 yards and a touchdown, Ryan Shastid rushed for 91 yards and two scores and the Ore City Rebels opened the season wit ha 26-6 win over the Maud Cardinals.
Freeman completed 8 of 16 passes on the night, connecting four times for 129 yards and one of the scores to Aaron Nigreville. Shastid also caught a TD pass, and Jose Lopez rushed for 24 yards.
■ WASKOM 42, REDWATER 21: WASKOM — Tesean Hamilton rushed for three touchdowns, Josh Reeves scored on offense and defense and Waskom opened the season with a 42-21 win over Redwater.
Hamilton scored on a 1-yard run at the 9:45 mark of the first quarter, and the Wildcats never trailed. Reeves added to the lead just over a minute later when he scooped up a fumble and raced 37 yards for a touchdown.
After Redwater got on the board with a 52-yard run by Garrett Johnson, Arris Wilson recovered a blocked PAT and took it back 100 yards for a two-pointer for the Wildcats.
■ UNION GROVE 35, JAMES BOWIE 0: UNION GROVE — Kellen Williams rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a TD pass, the Union Grove defense pitched a shutout and the Lions opened the Scotty Laymance era at Union Grove with a 35-0 win over James Bowie.
The Lions piled up 256 yards on the ground and added 107 yards through the air as Chase Mead completed 3 of 6 attempts.
Austin Procell led the way on defense for the Lions with nine tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
■ PAUL PEWITT 27, NEW BOSTON 14: OMAHA — Deiontray Hill led a punishing ground attack with 163 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, and Paul Pewitt opened the season with a 27-14 win over New Boston.
Kadrien Johnson added 76 yards and two touchdowns, and La-Jathan Allen had 80 yards for the Bulls, who piled up 358 rushing yards on the night.
Keiuntray Hawkins led the way on defense with eight tackles and two tackles for loss. Johnson intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble for the Bulls.
■ SHELBYVILLE 35, BECKVILLE 8: SHELBYVILLE — The Shelbyville Dragons opened the season wit ha 35-8 win over Beckville on Friday.
Ryan Harris passed for 61 yards, caught an 18-yard touchdown pass and rushed for 29 yards in the loss for Beckville. Evan Allen caught two passes for 26 yards and tossed a TD pass to Harris.
Colter Klingler led the way defensively for the Bearcats with 12 tackles and a sack. Kaylin Turner added eight tackles, and Morrison and Abram Hairgrove both recorded sacks.
The Bearcats will host Sabine on Friday.
■ HOOKS 40, LINDEN-KILDARE 18: LINDEN — Mason Vasquez rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns and threw one TD pass, Davarious Clark rambled for 208 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and Hooks opened the season with a 40-18 win over Linden-Kildare.
Hooks built a 25-0 lead at halftime on TD runs of 3 and 1 yards by Vasquez, a 47-yard TD pass from Vasquez to Marquiz Estell and a 25-yard run by Estell.
The Tigers got on the board with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Mason Johnson to Da’Vion tyson, but Hooks answered with a 2-yard run by KylieBagby.
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 14, HAMSHIRE-FANNETT 7: LUFKIN — Trayvon Kennedy handled all of the scoring for Hughes Springs in the first half with scoring runs of 67 and 2 yards as the Mustangs opened with a 14-7 win over Hamshire-Fannett.
Andrew Gaul tossed a 2-point conversion pass to Tyson Daigle following Kennedy’s second score to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead.
Kennedy rushed for 149 yards on 13 carries. Defensively, Collin Cook had 12 tackles and a forced fumble, and Andrew Gaul finished with 10 tackles.
FROM STAFF REPORTS