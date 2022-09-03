LEGACY 29, TYLER 27: TYLER – Tyler Legacy scored the final 12 points of the game, including two points in the fourth overtime, to capture a 29-27 win over Tyler High in the 67th renewal of the Rose City Classic on Friday.
The series is now tied 33-33-1.
Christian Baxter booted a 49-yard field goal with four seconds left in regulation play to tie the game at 27-27. Ladarius Yarber bulled his way into the end zone from the 3-yard line to end the game as Legacy (1-1) overcame 13-0 and 27-17 deficits.
Tyler’s Jason Wickware returned an interception 80 yards for the first score of the contest. JaBralyn Williams later hit Ja’Davion Lacy for a 23-yard TD pass and a 13-0 Lion lead.
Baxter booted a 46-yard field go to make it 13-3 in the first, and after a Makel Sears interception – his third in two games – Legacy got a 1-yard scoring run from Luke Wolf to make it 13-10.
A 14-yard TD pass from Wolf to Nate Crockett gave Legacy a 17-13 lead, but Tyler countered with a 2-yard TD run by Derrick McFall to go back in front 20-17.
A Jones TD pass to Montrell Wade put the Lions on top 27-17, but the Raiders rallied with a 12-yard run by Wolf and Baxter’s tying field goal.
TIMPSON 52, JEFFERSON 29: TIMPSON - Terry Bussey had a hand in eight touchdowns - six rushing and two passing - as the Timpson Bears notched a 52-29 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs on Friday.
Bussey threw touchdown passes of 50 yards to J.J. Garner and 18 yards to Amare Bruton, and scored on runs of63, 1, 2, 22, 10 and 9 yards for the unbeaten (2-0) bears.
Vosky Howard added a 2-yard TD run for the Bears.
Jefferson scored on a safety in the second quarter, but trailed 21-2 at the time. The Bulldogs (1-1) scored on a 47-yard TD pass from Erik Burns to Ronald Garrett, Jr. to make it a 21-10 contest at the half after Chris Bowman's 2-point conversion.
Jefferson also got a 7-yard TD run by Bowman in the third and a 20-yard touchdown pass from Burns to Bowman in the fourth before closing out its scoring with a 10-yard run by Burns.
MINEOLA 44, H. SPRINGS 34: HUGHES SPRINGS – Dawson Pendergrass rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns to help lead the Mineola Yellowjackets to a 44-34 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs.
T.J. Moreland passed for one TD and rushed for another for Mineola, which trailed 14-7 at halftime.
Trevor Bolden carried 29 times for 196 yards and scored three touchdowns in the loss for Hughes Springs. Kord Johnson completed 5 of 8 passes for 97 yards and a TD, and Emmanuel Baird had three catches for 64 yards and a score.
PRAIRILAND 20, O. CITY 7: PATTONVILLE – The Prairiland Patriots moved to 2-0 on the season and dropped Ore City to 1-1 with a 20-7 decision at Patriot Stadium.
Juan Garcia had 69 total offensive yards and 10 tackles on defense in the loss for Ore City.
Cason Hughes finished with 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. Brandon Barber had nine tackles, Diego Velasquez eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a QB pressure and Pablo Leyva eight tackles and two tackles for loss.
The Rebels will host New Diana on Friday.
BECKVILLE 42, JOAQUIN 41: BECKVILLE - J'Koby Williams rushed for 200 yards and five touchdowns and returned a punt 88 yards for a score as the Beckville Bearcats moved to 1-1 on the young season with a 42-41 win over Joaquin.
Calan Castles completed 4 of 6 passes for 88 yards and rushed for 50 yards for the Bearcats. Bo Hammons added 14 carries for 119 yards, and Matt Barr had three catches for 82 yards. Jayden Mojica was 4-for-4 on extra points.
Williams added 11 tackles and a sack, and Hammons and Castles both recorded 11 tackles on the defensive side for Beckville.
The Bearcats will visit Harmony on Friday.
U. GROVE 18, CUMBY 12: UNION GROVE – Jaden Chavers rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns, and the Union Grove Lions moved to 2-0 on the young season with an 18-12 win over Cumby.
Cooper Vestal completed 6 of 10 passes for 86 yards, and Jacob Griffin had four catches for 71 yards for the Lions.
Jace Roberts had 11 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups to lead the defense. Kayden Day recorded four sacks and seven QB pressures.
CARLISLE 66, TROUP 47: PRICE – Brody Eaves finished with 480 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns to help lead the Carlisle Indians to a 66-47 win over Troup.
Eaves carried 17 times for 272 yards and four touchdowns, caught two passes for 118 yards and a TD and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD. He also recorded three tackles and a pass breakup on defense.
Indian quarterback Fernando Espinoza completed 16 of 23 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
Grayson Hearon went 17 for 38 through the air for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the loss for Troup. Bryce Wallum had three catches for 95 yards and a TD, and Quintin Taylor, Ty Lovelady and Keshaun Kendrick all caught TD passes for the Tigers.
Carlisle visits Arp and Troup hosts Buffalo on Friday.
HARLETON 12, RIVERCREST 9: BOGATA – Blaine Cornelis rushed for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help lead the Harleton Wildcats to a 12-9 win over Rivercrest at Rebel Stadium.
Cornelis carried 18 times on the night and also passed for 18 yards. Gage Shirts picked up 72 yards on 16 carries, and Draven Ring had 69 yards on 11 carries. Cameron Johnson rushed for 18 yards and also had two catches for 18 yards.
Harleton will visit White Oak on Thursday.
HAWKINS 38, J. BOWIE 20: SIMMS – Braden Adams carried 28 times for 250 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Hawkins Hawks past the James Bowie Pirates on Friday at Pirate Stadium.
Adams also had one catch for 14 yards, and Cort Gambino carried 14 times for 84 yards and a TD as the Hawks improved to 1-1 while dropping the Pirates to 1-1.
Hawkins will host Boles on Friday.