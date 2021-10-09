8-4A DIVISION II
P. GROVE 21, PITTSBURG 14: TEXARKANA - The Pleasant Grove Hawks scored touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and held on for a 21-14 win over the Pittsburg Pirates on Friday in the district opener for both teams.
Pleasant Grove moves to 2-4, and Pittsburg drops to 0-6.
Brayden Bolton carried 16 times for 142 yards and scored twice in the loss for Pittsburg. Christian Bates recorded eight tackles, and Jakaree Simmons recovered two fumbles.
The Pirates visit Gilmer and Pleasant Grove visits North Lamar on Friday.
11-3A DIVISION II
WASKOM 42, H. SPRINGS 0: HUGHES SPRINGS - The Waskom Wildcats used seven runners to pile up 339 rushing yards and score six times, rolling to a 42-0 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs.
D.J. Feaster carried five times for 83 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats. Jayvis Jones added 75 yards and a TD on just three carries. Tesean Hamilton picked up 65 yards and scores twice on 10 carries. Cole Watson rushed for 63 yards and a TD, and Zay Thomas added a rushing touchdown.
Trey Stevenson led the defense for Waskom with 16 tackles and four tackles for loss. Daveon Williams added 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, and Diego Smith had 10 tackles.
Waskom (5-1, 2-0) will host Queen City on Friday. Hughes Springs (2-4, 2-1) is open and will visit Queen City on Oct. 22.
Q. CITY 38, O. CITY 3: QUEEN CITY - The Queen City Bulldogs improved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in district play with a 38-3 win over the Ore City Rebels.
Ore City drops to 1-6 and 0-3 with the loss.
Trevor Harris caught five passes for 107 yards in the loss for Ore City. Noah Garcia racked up eight pancake blocks, and Luis Lara had 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and provided the only points for the Rebels with a 25-yard field goal.
10-3A DIVISION II
P. PEWITT 61, CHISUM 30: OMAHA - The Paul Pewit Brahmas improved to 2-0 in district play (3-3 overall), using a punishing ground attack to earn a 61-30 win over Chisum.
The Brahmas piled up 414 yards on the ground - scoring seven times - and added another 109 yards through the air when Hayden Green completed 3 of 3 passes and hit Michkye Perry on an 88-yard scoring toss.
Green carried nine times for 101 yards. Deiontray Hill added 11 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Tavion Brown had 111 yards and a touchdown on six carries, and A'myree Johnson finished with 133 kick return yards to go along with five tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.
9-2A DIVISION I
BECKVILLE 63, U. GROVE 0: UNION GROVE - The Beckville Bearcats remained unbeaten on the year, piling up 610 total yards on offense and working a shutout on defense in a 63-0 win over Union Grove.
Ryan Harris completed 8 of 14 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns and carried four times for 108 yards and two scores to pace the Bearcats (7-0, 3-0). J'Koby Williams rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on just six carries and caught a 32-yard TD pass. Bo Hammons added a rushing touchdown and a receiving score, and Will Bogs carried five times for 101 yards and two scores.
Adam Gregory had nine tackles, Hammons eight and Bogs seven to lead the defense. Hammons and Gregory also recovered fumbles.
HAWKINS 60, B. SANDY 30: HAWKINS - The Hawkins Hawks celebrated homecoming with a 60-30 win over Big Sandy, improving to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in district play.
Big Sandy drops to 1-6 and 0-3 with the loss.
Kayden Upchurch rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and Braden Adams picked up 120 yards and scored three times on 21 carries. Adams also converted four two-point conversions.
CARLISLE 32, FRANKSTON 22: PRICE - Brody Eaves rushed for a couple of touchdowns, and Carlisle rolled up 315 rushing yards on the way to a 32-22 win over Frankston.
Eaves carried 15 times for 191 yards and added one catch for 25 yards. Clayton Hart and David DeLeon added rushing scores, and Fernando Espinoza passed for 146 yards.
Alexis Hernandez had four tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a QBP, an interception and a safety to lead the defense.
Carlisle moves to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in district play. Frankston drops to 3-3 and 1-1.