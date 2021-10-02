DISTRICT 9-5A II
MT. PLEASANT 23, WHITEHOUSE 7: MOUNT PLEASANT - Ed Wilder scored on a pair of touchdown runs, and the Mount Pleasant Tigers improved to 1-1 in district play (2-3 overall) with a 23-7 win over the Whitehouse Wildcats.
Whitehouse drops to 0-5 and 0-2 with the loss.
Wilder scored on a 3-yard run early in the second quarter to cap a 14-play, 79-yard drive that was highlighted by a 23-yard pass from Layne Pinckard to Tyrone Brown.
Whitehouse answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive - capped by Josh Green's 2-yard TD run - to tie things at 7-7, but Mount Pleasant moved in front 14-7 at halftime by driving 66 yards in 11 plays and scoring ona 1-yard run by Pinckard. Pinckard also had a 30-yard pass to Miller McCrumby on the drive.
After getting a safety to take a 16-7 lead, Mount Pleasant put the game away with a 6-yard TD run by Wilder to make the final 23-7.
Whitehouse hosts Hallsville and Mount Pleasant visits Nacogdoches on Friday.
DISTRICT 6-3A I
SABINE 38, ATLANTA 6: LIBERTY CITY - Jace Burns rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns, Brannigan Willige added a touchdown run and the Sabine Cardinals improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in district play with a 38-6 win over the Atlanta Rabbits.
Willige carried 17 times for 135 yards and scored on a 77-yard run in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. Burns, who also passed for 139 yards, scored on runs of 4, 49,7 and 37 yards.
Alex Galyean had five catches for 57 yards.
Defensive leaders for the Cardinals were Caden Richardson with 13 tackles and two fumble recoveries, Cayden Fortson with 10 tackles and an interception, Austin Swanson with nine tackles and two fumble recoveries and Kile Stripland with seven tackles and two interceptions.
Sabine will visit Jefferson on Friday. Atlanta will host Gladewater.
DISTRICT 11-3A II
H. SPRINGS 54, O. CITY 0: ORE CITY - Patrick Boyd rushed for 132 yards and four touchdowns, and the Hughes Springs Mustangs blanked Ore City, 54-0, on Friday at Rebel Stadium.
Boyd carried 13 times and scored on runs of 4, 6, 11 and 25 yards as the Mustangs improved to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in district play. Ore City drops to 1-5 and 0-2.
Trevor Bolden scored on a 1-yard run, finishing the night with 90 yards on 11 carries. Stone Sampson added a 23-yard touchdown run, and Jose Arellano led the way defensively with 11 tackles and a sack.
Brett Byrd had 11 tackles and finished with 107 total yards offensively in the loss for Ore City. Allen Nigreville had 12 tackles and an interception to go along with two catches for 26 yards.
Hughes Springs will host Waskom, and Ore City visits Queen City on Friday.
E. FIELDS 30, HARLETON 22: ELYSIAN FIELDS - The Elysian Fields Yellowjackets improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in district play with a 30-22 win over the Harleton Wildcats on Friday.
Harleton drops to 1-4 and 0-1 with the loss.
Carson Brown completed 11 of 23 passes for 104 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss for Harleton. Tabor Childs rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries to go along with four catches for 43 yards. Zane Stroman had four catches for 24 yards, and Hunter Shirts caught two passes for 28 yards - both going for touchdowns.
Harleton hosts New Diana, and Elysian Fields has a bye this Friday.
DISTRICT 10-3A II
P. PEWITT 52, HOOKS 41: HOOKS - Deiontray Hill carried 27 tmes for 196 yards, and the Paul Pewitt Brahmas piled up 426 rushing yards and six touchdown on the way to a 52-41 win over Hooks.
Hayden Green rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns and threw on TD pass for the Brahmas. A'myree Johnson added 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns and one TD grab of 25 yards.
DISTRICT 9-2A I
BECKVILLE 61, HAWKINS 13: BECKVILLE - Ryan Harris and J'Koby Williams combined to rush for more than 200 yards and five touchdowns, and the Beckville Bearcats improved to 2-0 in district play (6-0 overall) with a 61-13 win over Hawkins.
Hawkins drops to 3-3 and 1-1 with the loss.
Harris carried 12 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 87 yards and caught one pass. Williams picked up 108 yards and scored twice on just eight carries, and Karter Jones added two carries for 75 yards and a TD.
Bo Hammons led the defense with 10 tackles and a sack. Adam Gregory added nine tackles and two tackles for loss.
CARLISLE 42, B. SANDY 0: BIG SANDY - Brody Eaves rushed for three touchdowns, Fernando Espinoza passed for 206 yards and a TD and the Carlisle defense pitched a shutout for the Indians' first win of the year - a 42-0 win over Big Sandy.
Carlisle moves to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the district. Big Sandy frops to 2-4 and 0-2.
Eaves carried 12 times for 182 yards and three TDs, caught four passes for 48 yards and had a fumble recovery on the defensive side. Espinoza completed 16 of 21 passes, and Clayton Hart carried seven times for 83 yards.
Hart also had six tackles and two interceptions on defense, and Alan Rocha had nine tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.