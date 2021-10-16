HALLSVILLE 26, MT. PLEASANT 20: HALLSVILLE - Jace Moseley passed for one touchdown and scored once on the ground, Joel Ontiveros booted a pair of field goals and the Hallsville Bobcats won their second game in a row - holding on for a 26-20 District 9-5A Division II win over Mount Pleasant.
Moseley completed 15 of 21 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown and carried 11 times for 49 yards and a TD as Hallsville improved to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the district. Mount Pleasant drops to 3-4 and 2-2.
Elijah Nicholson carried 27 times for 68 yards and a touchdown. Carter Rogas had seven catches for 67 yards, and Jack Holladay hauled in two passes for 46 yards and a TD.
Nicholson scored on a 5-yard run and Ontiveros kicked a 34-yard field goal to give the Bobcats a 10-0 halftime lead.
Moseley's 1-yard TD run made it 17-0 in the third, and after Mount Pleasant got on the board in the third, Holladay hauled in a 40-yard TD pass from Moseley to make it a 23-7 Bobcat cushion.
Ontiveros later booted a 22-yard field goal to give Hallsville a 26-13 cushion in the fourth period.
Hallsville will visit Nacogdoches on Friday.
GILMER 26, PITTSBURG 13: PITTSBURG - Brandon Tennison passed for 147 yards and a touchdown and added 75 yards and another score on the ground for Gilmer as the Buckeyes notched a 26-13 District 8-4A Division II win over Pittsburg.
Ashton Haynes carried 15 times for 76 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 53 yards and a TD for the Buckeyes (6-1, 2-0). Rohan Fluellen caught four passes for 63 yards.
Brayden Bolton completed 4 of 4 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown and carried 18 times for 103 yards and a TD in the loss for Pittsburg (0-7, 0-2). Tyliq Isome caught two passes for 24 yards and a TD.
Christian Bates had 12 tackles and a forced fumble, Isome an interception and Ty Price a fumble recovery for the Pirates in the loss.
Gilmer visits Liberty-Eylau and Pittsburg hosts North Lamar on Friday.
GLADEWATER 44, JEFFERSON 12: GLADEWATER - The Gladewater Bears rolled up 360 rushing yards and held Jefferson to 27 yards on 25 rushing attempts on the way to a 44-12 District 6-3A Division I win on Friday.
Za Campbell rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears. D.J. Allen rushed for 94 yards and passed for 45 yards and a touchdown, and Kollin Lewis added 43 rushing yards and three catches for 45 yards.
C.J. Bowman passed for 92 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Jefferson.
Gladewater led 13-6 after one quarter on touchdowns by G'Braylon Polly and Allen. Erik Burns caught a 12-yard TD pass from Bowman for the Bulldog points.
In the second, Campbell scored on a 12-yard run and Polly added a 2-yard TD run to give the Bears a 27-6 halftime lead.
Lewis scored on a 7-yard run and Campbell had a 5-yard TD run in the third for the Bears, who got a 29-yard field goal by Ozzy Chavarria in the fourth to make the final 44-12.
Jefferson's other TD came in the third on a 1-yard run by Bowman.
Gladewater (5-2, 4-0) will visit White Oak and Jefferson (4-3, 1-2) will host Tatum on Friday.
WASKOM 77, Q. CITY 14: WASKOM - The Waskom Wildcats used nine players to pile up 500 rushing yards and score nine rushing touchdowns en route t oa 77-14 win over Queen City in District 11-3A Division II action.
D.J. Feaster carried just five times, but rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Tesean Hamilton picked up 128 yards and scored four times on 14 carries, and Matt Dykes and Diego Smith both added rushing TDS.
Cole Watson completed 4 of 7 passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns, and Jayvis Jones had three catches for 35 yards and two scores.
Waskom (6-1, 3-0) will visit Harleton on Friday.
TROUP 28, HARMONY 22: TROUP — Grayson Hearon scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and the Tiger defense held off Harmony in the final minutes as Troup scored a 28-22 win over the Eagles on Friday at Tiger Stadium.
The victory moves Troup to 6-2 on the season and to 2-2 in District 9-3A Division II, while the Eagles suffer their first loss to go to 6-1 and 2-1.
With Harmony holding a 22-20 lead, Troup's John Barton came up with an interception at the Eagle 38 to set up the winning score.
Sophomore quarterback Hearon scored on a 3-yard dash, followed by Kevin Pierce tossing a pass to Logan Womack for the two-point conversion and a 28-22 lead with 2:54 showing.
The Eagles tried to rally but the Tigers broke up a pass near the goal line and took over at their own 41 with 1:10 showing. Troup then ran out the clock.
Hearon hit on 6 of 19 passing attempts for 136 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Pierce led the rushing attack with 96 yards and a TD on 24 carries. Bracey Cover had three catches for 125 yards a TD.
Sophomore running back Evan Webber led the Eagles with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts. Sophomore quarterback Boston Seahorn hit on 8 of 20 passing attempts for 70 yards and two interceptions. Coy Pilcher was 1 of 1 for 31 yards.
Weston Seahorn had an interception for the Eagles, along with six tackles and a pass breakup. Andrew Mullins had eight tackles with Boston Seahorn adding five tackles and a PBU. Claytan Hays had five tackles.
Troup is scheduled to visit Grand Saline (1-5, 1-2) on Oct. 22 with Harmony playing host to West Rusk (7-0, 3-0) the same night.
BECKVILLE 63, L-KILDARE 12: BECKVILLE - J'Koby Williams rushed for 75 yards and three touchdowns, caught three passes for 55 yards and a score and added five tackles on the defensive side for Beckville as the Bearcats rolled to a 63-12 win over Linden-Kildare in District 9-2A Division I action.
Ryan Harris completed 7 of 10 passes for 90 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards and a TD. Karter Jones carried four times for 57 yards and a touchdown. Will Bogs carried eight times for 125 yards. Matt Barr had two catches for 23 yards - both going the distance - and Gage Berry caught a TD pass.
Harris had 12 tackles, and and Karter Jones and Micha English both recorded sacks.
Beckville (8-0, 4-0) is open this week. Linden-Kildare (1-5, 1-2) hosts Big Sandy.
HAWKINS 36, FRANKSTON 14: FRANKSTON - Jeramy Torres rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 116 yards and a TD as the Hawkins Hawks moved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in District 9-2A Division I play with a 36-14 win over Frankston.
Braden Adams rushed for 54 yards and a TD, Kayden Upchurch rushed for 89 yards and had one catch for 41 yards and Drew Dacus caught two passes for 65 yards and a TD to go along with 24 rushing yards.
Cael Brno rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Frankston.
Hawkins will host Carlisle and Frankston (3-4, 1-2) will visit Union Grove this week.