U. HILL 57, FAITH 12: THROCKMORTON - The Union Hill Bulldogs piled up 264 rushing yards and blanked Stephenville Faith in the second half on Friday, opening the 2020 season with a 57-12 win.
The Bulldogs led 24-6 after one quarter and 42-12 at halftime before putting the Six Man mercy rule into play.
Zak Hatcher carried four times for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Clay Joyner added 85 yards and two scores, and Logan Dunn and Cristian Aguillon also scored rushing touchdowns. Jonas Parish completed 2 of 4 passes for 51 yards, with Aguillon (38) and Randy Griffith (13) hauling in receptions.
Aguillon led the defense with eight tackles, an interception return for a touchdown and a sack. Lawson Flinn added five tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery, and Griffith finished with a sack. Hatcher had five tackles and three tackles for loss.