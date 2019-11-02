LATE FRIDAY
DISTRICT 9-5A DII
■ MOUNT PLEASANT 33, JACKSONVILLE 27: JACKSONVILLE — Mount Pleasant stopped Jacksonville on four consecutive plays inside the 5-yard line in the final 30 seconds to preserve a 33-27 win over the Indians on Friday at the Tomato Bowl.
Mount Pleasant moves to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the district while Jacksonville slips to 2-7 and 1-5.
Jalen Williams, who rushed for 150 yards on 24 carries, scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard run late. he also scored on a 5-yard run in the first half.
Caleb Jones led the Tigers with 167 yards on 19 carries. Clater passed for 320 yards in the loss.
DISTRICT 6-4A DII
■ PITTSBURG 33, LIBERTY-EYLAU 6: PITTSBURG — Brayden Bolton rushed for 131 yards and four touchdowns on just 15 carries, and the Pittsburg Pirates rolled to a 33-6 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Pittsburg (4-5, 1-2) led 14-0 after one quarter and 20-0 at the half before icing the victory with a 13-point third quarter.
The Pirate defense, Led by Christian Bates (16 tackles) and Issam Toler, Terrell Williams and Ty Price with 10 tackles apiece, finished the night with 18 tackles for loss and four sacks. Jamarian Hill intercepted two passes, and Toler returned a fumble for a touchdown.
DISTRICT 7-3A DI
■ JEFFERSON 49, HOOKS 7: JEFFERSON — Kylan Thomas accounted for five touchdowns, and the Jefferson Bulldogs dominated on defense in a 49-7 win over Hooks.
Thomas passed for 58 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 195 yards and two scores for the Bulldogs (7-2, 3-2). Dee Black carried 21 times for 167 yards and a touchdown. Travon Johnson scored a rushing TD, and Malik Brasher caught a TD pass.
Dimauntrez Haggerty recorded 20 tackles, and Tyler Cherry had 13 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.
DISTRICT 10-3A DII
■ HARMONY 54, FRANKSTON 40: FRANKSTON — Gage Goddard had a hand in four touchdowns (rushing and passing), Michael Everett rambled for three scores and the Harmony Eagles remained unbeaten in district play with a 54-40 win over Frankston.
Goddard completed 7 of 16 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns and added five carries for 36 yards and two scores as the Eagles improved to 6-3 overall and 6-0 in the district.
Everett carried 25 times for 280 yards.
Harmony led 12-0 after one quarter following a 2-yard TD run by Goddard and an 18-yard touchdown run from Jarrett Langford, and then took control with a 34-point eruption in the second quarter.
After Frankston got on the board to make it a 12-7 contest, Everett scored his first touchdown on a 5-yard run. Frankston scored again to make it 18-13, but Goddard had a 6-yard run and Everett scored on runs of 10 and 24 yards and caught a 68-yard TD pass from Goddard to help the Eagles build a 46-19 halftime lead.
DISTRICT 11-3A DII
■ DAINGERFIELD 42, PAUL PEWITT 38: OMAHA — Jakobie Craver rushed for two touchdowns, Zaylon Jeter added two rushing TDs to go along with a pair of touchdown passes and Daingerfield held on for a 42-38 win over Paul Pewitt on Friday.
Craver carried 25 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns and caught one pass for 52 yards. Jeter completed 14 of 16 passes for 175 yards and two scores and carried 20 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Martez Allen and Tyrese Grant caught TD passes from Jeter. Allen’s 5-yard TD reception came in the fourth quarter and extended Daingerfield’s lead from a couple of points to 42-32.
Ishmael Allen recorded 17 tackles (5 solos), a sack and four tackles for loss for the Tigers.
La-Jathan Allen carried 21 times for 181 yards and a touchdown, and Kadrien Johnson finished with 113 yards and three touchdowns in the loss for Paul Pewitt.
■ DEKALB 48, ORE CITY 18: DEKALB — The DeKalb Bears moved to 3-3 in district play and dropped Ore City to 1-4 against the league with a 48-18 win on Friday.
Ty Freeman completed 16 of 23 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns and added one rushing touchdown in the loss for Ore City (2-6). Ryan Shastid caught three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown, and Aaron Nigreville hauled in four passes for 107 yards and a TD.
DISTRICT 10-2A DI
■ U. GROVE 40, CUSHING 0: UNION GROVE — Matthew Bower turned in a big game on both sides of the ball, and Union Grove piled up 347 rushing yards in a convincing 40-0 win over Cushing at Glyn Johnston Stadium.
Bower carried 19 times for 156 yards and scored one of the Lions’ six rushing touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 16 yards and added seven tackles, three tackles for loss and a pass breakup on defense.
Chase Mead, Kooper Smith, Grayson Barnett, Kellen Williams and Carter Smith all added rushing scores for the Lions (4-5, 1-3). Adam Hanson intercepted a pass.
■ ALTO 57, HAWKINS 9: ALTO — Alto erupted for 24 points in the opening quarter, built a 37-0 halftime lead and coasted to a 57-8 win over Hawkins on Friday.
Aaron Skinner carried 19 times for 254 yards and scored five touchdowns for the Yellowjackets, who improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the district. Hawkins dropped to 3-6 and 3-1.
Je’Darius Bolton scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for Alto. Ben Harmon completed 11 of 15 passes for 141 yards and threw a TD pass to Skyler Atkins, who caught four passes for 73 yards.
Cayle Irvin had 14 tackles and two tackles for loss, and Josh Castillo and Harmon finished with eight tackles apiece.
DISTRICT 11-2A DI
■ HARLETON 22, GARRISON 14: GARRISON — Hunter Wallace rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on a workmanlike 30 carries, and the Harleton Wildcats held on for a 22-14 win over the Garrison Bulldogs on Friday.
Grayson Handlin completed 4 of 6 passes for 94 yards, and Cole Ring had one catch for 68 yards for the Wildcats (7-2, 4-1).