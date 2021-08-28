HENDERSON 48, HALLSVILLE 47: HENDERSON - Ya'corus Porter's second touchdown of the second half put Henderson in front by two scores, and the Lions defense stopped Hallsville on downs in the final minute as Henderson held on for a 48-27 win over the Bobcats in the opener for both teams on Friday.
Porter's 7-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter put Henderson in front 48-34, but the Bobcats scored on a 5-yard run by Jace Mosely with 7:58 to play and then got an 84-yard touchdown run by Elijah Nicholson with 3:53 to play to cut the gap to a point. The PAT failed.
Hallsville later drove into Henderson territory, but the Lions made the defensive stop to seal the victory.
Hallsville built a 13-0 lead in the first quarter on a pair of touchdown passes from Mosely to Kam Gaut that covered 21 and 85 yards.
Henderson answered with a 5-yard TD run by Dallas Alexander with six seconds left in the opening quarter and took the lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jacobe Robinson to Dashawn Jackson with 3:49 left in the half to take a 14-13 lead.
Hallsville's Elijah Nicholson broke off a 57-yard touchdown run with 3:13 left in the half to give the Bobcats a 19-14 halftime lead.
Henderson scored on touchdown runs of 4 yards by Tobaius Jackson, 2 yards by Dallas Alexander and 30 yards by Porter to build a 34-19 lead at the 4:44 mark of the third quarter, but Nicholson sprinted 37 yards for a touchdown and caught a 2-point conversion pass from Mosely with 1:32 left in the quarter to pull the lions to within a touchdown at 34-27.
Alexander's 42-yard TD run boosted the Henderson lead to 41-27 12 seconds into the fourth quarter, but Carter Rogas returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a Hallsville score as the Bobcats stayed close at 41-34.
Porter's 7-yard TD run and the ensuing PAT made it 48-34 and provided the eventual margin of victory.
Hallsville hosts Kilgore and Henderson visits Gilmer on Friday.
WASKOM 45, GARRISON 0: GARRISON - Waskom piled up 366 yards on the ground, scoring six rushing touchdowns, and the Wildcat defense worked a shutout in a 45-0 win over Garrison in the opener for both teams on Friday.
D.J. Feaster led the Waskom rushing attack, scoring twice and finishing with 145 yards on just five carries. Tesean Hamilton added 73 yards on two carries, and Cole Watson carried 10 times for 57 yards and scored three times. Matt Dykes had the other rushing touchdown for Waskom.
Cam Washington returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats will take on Brookshire Royal on Saturday in Crockett.
WESTWOOD 23, CARLISLE 21: PRICE - Palestine Westwood overcame a big night on the round by Carlisle's Brody Eaves to hand the Indians a 23-21 loss in the opener for both teams.
Eaves carried 16 times for 133 yards and scored three touchdowns in the loss for Carlisle. Fernando Espinosa completed 12 of 20 passes for 141 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Clayton Hart hauled in five passes for 65 yards in the loss.
Joel Fraser (11 tackles), Alan Rocha (8 tackles) and Alexis Hernandez (7 tackles) led the way defensively for the Indians.
WINNSBORO 39, P. PEWITT 23: WINNSBORO - The Winnsboro Red Raiders notched a 39-23 win over the Paul Pewitt Brahmas on Friday.
Winnsboro held the Brahmas to 145 total yards - all on the ground.
Deiontray Hill led the way for Paul Pewitt with 16 carries for 72 yards. Tavionr Brown rushed for 29 yards and two touchdowns, and Noah Mayo and Brown both ahd five tackles and a sack on the defensive side.
KAUFMAN 39, LINDALE 36: LINDALE - Daylon Dickerson hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds left to lift Kaufman over Lindale, 39-36.
Sam Peterson completed 22 of 27 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Lindale. Jacob Seekford had seven catches for 122 yards and two scores.
FORNEY 21, WHITEHOUSE 20: WHITEHOUSE - Jake White hit Zachary Fuller with an 8-yard touchdown pass with 34 seconds remaining to lift Forney past Whitehouse, 21-20.
The TD tied the game at 20-20, and Braden Merchant booted the PAT for the game-winner. Josh Stephens picked off a pass late for Forney to seal the victory.
Whitehouse led 20-0 at halftime, scoring on a 31-yard TD pass from Joey Conflitti to Decarlton Wilson, an 82-yard interception return for a score by Erik Brody and a 48-yard TD pass from Conflitti to Reid Alexander.
ATHENS 41, BROWNSBORO 7: BROWNSBORO - Ty Arroyo tossed four touchdown passes and a couple of two-point conversion passes in the first half, leading the Athens Hornets to a 41-7 win over Brownsboro.
Desmond Garrett and Jaden Crane had a TD catch apiece before the break, and Jorien Bray had touchdown grabs of 31 and 11 yards
MABANK 30, BULLARD 17: BULLARD - Mabank took the lead with an 11-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter and outscored Bullard 16-7 the rest of the way en route to a 30-17 win.
Blake Blain passed for 160 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Bullard. Stevin Kemp had a 45-yard TD run, and Clifford Douglas caught a 19-yard TD pass from Blain. Douglas had five catches for 59 yards.
COOPER 27, G. SALINE 25: GRAND SALINE - The Cooper Bulldogs held on for a 27-25 win over Grand Saline on Friday.
Jase Melton passed for 183 yards and was picked off three times in the loss for Grand Saline.
Caleb Amaya carried 19 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns, and Melton picked up 34 yards and scored once on seven carries for the Indians. Brett Kindle had seven catches for 72 yards, and Hudson Griffin finished with four grabs for 55 yards.
Michael Henson had nine tackles and a forced fumble in the loss for Grand Saline. Cooper Brown and Payton Butterfield also racked up nine tackles.
WINONA 28, LONE OAK 21: LONE OAK - Nathaniel Hampton scored on a 1-yard run and Jesse Jones later added a 3-yard TD run - both in the fourth quarter - as the Winona Wildcats rallied for a 28-21 win over Buffalo.
Winona took a 7-0 lead on a 41-yard TD pass from Hampton to Tra Brown, and led 13-0 after Hampton connected with Jacobi Carpenter on a 27-yard scoring strike.
Buffalo scored the next three touchdowns on a 60-yard kickoff return, a 42-yard TD pass and an interception return, but the Wildcats rallied for the win.
Hampton passed for 122 yards.