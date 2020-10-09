P. GROVE 48, PITTSBURG 9: PITTSBURG — The Pleasant Grove Hawks opened district play with a 48-9 win over the Pittsburg Pirates on Friday.
Pleasant Grove rolled up 323 rushing yards on the night, with Logan Johnson picking up 73 yards and scoring once on 12 carries. Nick Martin rushed for two touchdowns. Landon Jackson forced a fumble, scooped it up and raced 58 yards for a TD to give the Hawks a comfortable 40-7 halftime lead.
Pittsburg finished with 90 passing yards in the loss, with Jaxson Ramey completing 7 of 14 passes for 81 yards and an interception and Kemarian McCain adding 9 yards.
McCain led the way on the ground for Pittsburg with 32 yards on 10 carries, but the Pirates finished with just 16 rushing yards on 27 carries as a team.
Dakevian Burns caught three passes for 36 yards, and Melvin Bates had two catches for 22 yards.
Defensively, McCain recorded 12 tackles, Ty Price 16, Bralyn Johnson 10 and Christian Bates a team-leading 17. Edward Simmons had 11 tackles, Tyliq Isome and Terrell Williams a sack apiece, Rickey Duffey an interception and Christian Bates two fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown.
Pittsburg (0-5) will host Gilmer, and Pleasant Grove (4-2) will host North Lamar on Friday
WASKOM 49, H. SPRINGS 8: WASKOM — D.J. Feaster touched the ball five times and found the end zone on three of the touches, leading the Waskom Wildcats to a 49-8 win over Hughes Springs on Friday.
Feaster carried three times for 128 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 96 yards and two more scores as Hughes Springs moved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the district.
Hughes Springs drops to 3-2 and 2-1 with the loss.
Tesean Hamilton carried seven times for 50 yards and a touchdown, and Kye Willett scored on both of his carries, finishing with 94 rushing yards.
Cole Watson completed both of his passing attempts for TDs to Feaster.
The Wildcats will visit Queen City on Friday. Hughes Springs has an open date.
P. PEWITT 47, CHISUM 28: PARIS — Deiontray Hill rushed for 174 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Paul Pewitt Brahmas to a 47-28 win over Chisum.
Paul Pewitt moves to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in district play with the win, dropping Chisum to 4-3 and 2-1.
Kadrien Johnson rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass for the Brahmas, who rushed for 419 yards and six touchdowns behind Rhys Kelley, Redd Hill, Jett Morris, Kendrell Webster and Jody McGee.
Tanor Mines paced the defense with 16 tackles, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss.
CARLISLE 52, FRANKSTON 42: FRANKSTON — Matt Rigdon passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns and added 156 yards and another score on the ground for Carlisle in a 52-42 win over Frankston.
Carlisle moves to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in district play, with Frankston falling to 2-4 and 1-1.
Rigdon completed 10 of 7 passes for 242 yards with one interception and carried 19 times for the Indians. Aaron Gallegos caught five passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns and was also 7-for-7 on extra points to go along with a 39-yard field goal.
Joel Fraser led the defense with 10 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
SUBVARSITY
Henderson’s 8th grade A and B teams earned wins over Lindale, with the A team notching a 35-14 win and the B team pitching a 32-0 shutout.
For the A team, Anthoney Newman had an interception and a touchdown reception. Isaac Mapps rushed for two touchdowns, with Kaleb Anthony and Jordan Smiley adding TD runs. Adrian Saucedo also had an interception.
Jalen Helms and Miguel Gonzalez had two rushing touchdowns apiece for the B team. Jordan Mata also scored once on the ground.
The seventh grade A team won 22-14, with Lemarion Coleman, Amari Murphy and Jesstin Starling all rushing for touchdowns. Andrew Starling had two interceptions to lead the defense.
Henderson B dropped a 14-6 decision, with Jabron Myers scoring the lone TD for the Lions.
