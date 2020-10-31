DISTRICT 6-3A I
GLADEWATER 63, SABINE 44: LIBERTY CITY — Tristan Holmes and D.J. Allen put on a clinic through the air for Gladewater, and the Bears captured the outright district championship with a 63-44 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Friday at James Bamburg Stadium.
Holmes completed 21 of 35 passes for 412 yards and five touchdowns and also carried eight times for 90 yards and a score as Gladewater improved to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in the district.
The Bears are open this week. Sabine drops to 3-6 overall and 1-4 in the district and will visit Tatum on Friday to close out the regular season.
Allen hauled in 12 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for one score. Devin Walker added a rushing touchdown for the Bears, and Khavia Reese and Malachi Gordon caught TD passes. Za’veyion Campbell and Austin Verner had 13 tackles apiece for Gladewater.
Jace Burns completed 18 of 32 passes for 351 yards with four touchdowns and one interception and rushed for one score in the loss for Sabine.
Kaden Manning had four catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns, and Cayden Fortson hauled in one TD pass. Daylon Branham scored one rushing touchdown and added 16 tackles on the defensive side.
DISTRICT 11-3A II
ORE CITY 20, N. DIANA 14: DIANA — Juan Garcia and Brett Byrd rushed for touchdowns, Ryan Shastid tossed a TD pass to Donovyn Black and the Ore City Rebels notched a 20-14 win over New Diana on Friday.
Shastid passed for 56 yards and rushed for 28 yards for the Rebels. Byrd carrriedd 13 times for 81 yards, and Black had two catches for 56 yards.
Juan Garcia had 12 tackles, Harlon Hall 11 tackles and Allen Nigreville 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Omari Jones carried 30 times for 125 yards in the loss for New Diana. Jackson Ward added 62 rushing yards and recorded 18 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense. Carson Willeford had 12 tackles and Caron Whitworth and Elisha Higgenbotham a sack apiece. Valdo Gomez picked off a pass.
The Rebels (3-6, 1-5) will visit Alto on Thursday. New Diana (0-9, 0-5) will visit Waskom.
H. SPRINGS 46, HARLETON 12: HARLETON — Trevor Bolden and Tyson Daigle both rushed for more than 100 yards, Ty Moss added 91 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns and Hughes Springs moved to 5-2 on the year (4-1 in district play) with a 46-12 win over Harleton.
Bolden carried 19 times for 111 yards and one TD, and Daigle had 13 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown. LynnQuaveous Baird added a TD run, and Daigle threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Chase Brown.
Harleton drops to 5-3 and 2-3 and will visit Queen City on Friday. Hughes Springs will host Elysian Fields.
DISTRICT 9-3A II
W. RUSK 54, G. SALINE 7: GRAND SALINE — Andon Mata passed for 223 yards and a touchdown, James Greenalch rushed for 88 yards and the West Rusk Raiders rolled to a 54-7 win over Grand Saline.
Mata completed 8 of 11 passes and also rushed for 39 yards. Jamal Ford added 67 yards on the ground as the Raiders piled up 208 rushing yards and 471 total yards on the night.
Geremiah Smith had three catches for 71 yards, Will Jackson two grabs for 84 yards and Omarion Anthony two catches for 81 yards.
DISTRICT 10-3A II
HOOKS 29, DAINGERFIELD 28: HOOKS — The Hooks Hornets drove to the Daingerfield 1-yard line and booted an 18-yard field goal with one second remaining to earn a 29-28 win over the Tigers on Friday.
Daingerfield drops to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in district play, while Hooks moves to 5-4 and 4-1.
Zaylon Jeter threw a pair of TD passes to Braxton Jimmerson and also connected with Ty Byrd and Martez Allen for scoring tosses in the loss for Daingerfield.
The Tigers will host Chisum, and Hooks visits Prairiland on Friday.
P. PEWITT 28, PRAIRILAND 7: OMAHA — Deiontray Hill led the ground attack with 21 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns as Paul Pewitt earned a 28-7 win over Prairiland.
Kadrien Johson and Kolby Kelley added rushing touchdowns for the Brahmas, who finished with 303 yards on the ground.
The Brahmas (5-3, 4-1) will visit Redwater, and Prairiland (4-5, 2-3) will host Hooks on Friday.
DISTRICT 9-2A I
FRANKSTON 40, L-KILDARE 34: LINDEN — Brink Bizzell rushed for 207 yards an a touchdown and passed for 153 yards and three scores, leading the Frankston Indians to a 40-34 win over the Linden-Kildare Tigers.
Bizzell did his ground damage on 13 carries, while completing 10 of 14 passes.
K.J. Hawkins added 26 carries for 267 yards and two scores, and Cale Bruno caught four passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Fridinger and Clayton Merritt also caught TD passes.
Mason Johnson passed for 62 yards and threw TD passes to Russell Nance and JaKyric Nard in the loss for Linden-Kildare. Tashawn Patterson carried 14 times for 74 yards and scored twice, and Clayton Mulky added a TD run for the Tigers.
Frankston (4-5, 3-2) will host Beckville and Linden-Kildare (2-6, 2-3) visits Carlisle next week to close out the regular season.
CARLISLE 43, U. GROVE 22: UNION GROVE — The Carlisle indians improved to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in district play with a 43-22 win over the Union Grove Lions.
Union Grove drops to 2-7 and 1-4 with the loss.
Carlos DeLeon rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Carlisle. Matt Rigdon added two rushing touchdowns and 11 tackles on defense, and Joel Frasher had 11 tackles.
Chase Mead completed 8 of 15 passes for 120 yards and carried 25 times for 173 yards and two scores in the loss for Union Grove.
Matthew Bower added 13 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown, caught two passes and had a pair of 2-point conversions.
Blake Moore had 11 tackles and a sack and Austin Procell six tackles and two sacks to lead the defense for the Lions.
Union Grove visits Hawkins and Carlisle hosts Linden-Kildare on Friday.
DISTRICT 11-2A I
ALTO 48, GROVETON 38: Landon Cook passed for 404 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 103 rushing yards and another score, leading the Alto Yellowjackets to a 48-38 win over the Groveton Indians.
Cook completed 24 of 26 passes on the night as Alto moved to 1-8 overall and 1-4 in the district.
Rashawn Mumphrey rushed for a pair of touchdowns, and Jay Pope had five catches for 112 yards and two scores.
SIX MAN
CHCS 55, GARLAND 0: GARLAND — Trey Stone rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns and added an interception return for a score as the Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels opened district play with a 55-0 mercy rule win over Garland Christian.
Cason Owens rushed for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass, and Boaze Dyess returned an interception for a TD.
The Sentinels (3-1, 1-0) will host Greenville Christian on Friday.
L. CHAPEL 48, CAMPBELL 0: CAMPBELL — Jonah Shepherd scored on offense and special teams, and the Leverett’s Chapel Lions clinched a playoff spot with a 48-0 rout of Campbell on Friday.
Shepherd returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown, rushed for a pair of scores, had one catch for six yards, threw a TD pass and recorded seven tackles for the Lions.
Alexis Chaves rushed for one touchdown and completed 3 of 4 passes for 24 yards and a pair of scores. Demarion Brown caught two TD passes and added four tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. Dequincy Brown had an interception, and Darren Brown finished with nine tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 25 rushing yards.
Leverett’s Chapel (6-2, 2-1) is tentatively scheduled to play Saint Jo on Nov. 12 in Savoy.
FROM STAFF REPORTS