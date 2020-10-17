DISTRICT 10-3A II
DAINGERFIELD 35, REDWATER 10: REDWATER — Trailing 10 at halftime, the Daingerfield Tigers woke up and put 35 straight points on the board en route to a 35-10 win over the Redwater Dragons on friday at Dragon Stadium.
The win moves the Tigers to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in district play. Redwater drops to 1-6 and 0-3.
Zaylon Jeter got the Tigers on the board with 6:09 left in the third with a 2-yard TD run. Five minutes later, Jeter hooked up with Coby Wright on a 9-yard TD pass, and Jeter tacked on the 2-point conversion to give Daingerfield the lead for good.
Daingerfield led 14-10 heading to the fourth when Martez Allen scored on a 16-yard run to extend the lead. Ismael Allen later picked up a fumble and rambled 89 yards for a touchdown and a 28-10 lead with 6:20 left in the contest.
The Tigers put the game away with a 12-yard TD run from Jayden Wallace.
Daingerfield will host Paul Pewitt on Friday.
PAUL PEWITT 35, DEKALB 6: MOUNT PLEASANT — Deiontray Hill rushed for 229 yards and four touchdowns, and the Paul Pewitt defense came away with four turnovers on Friday as the Brahmas rolled to a 35-6 win over DeKalb.
Hill carried 30 times, an also played a big part on defense with an interception, a pass broken up, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Hayden Green added a TD run for Paul Pewitt. Dalton Vissering was 5-for-5 on extra points, and defensive lineman Kendrell Webster had six tackles and returned an interception 35 yards.
The Brahmas will visit Daingerfield on Friday.
DISTRICT 9-2A I
BECKVILLE 48, L-KILDARE 6: LINDEN — Ryan Harris rushed for one TD and caught a TD pass, Milo Morrison rushed for three scores and the Beckville Bearcats rolled to a 48-6 win over Linden-Kildare.
Harris completed all four of his pass attempts for 40 yards, carried seven times for 129 yards and a touchdown, caught tow passes for 66 yards and a TD and added a two-point conversion for Beckville. Morrison carried 11 times for 91 yards and three touchdowns and added two catches for 26 yards.
J’Koby finished with six carries for 139 yards and a TD. Matt Barr passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. Karter Jones rushed for 36 yards, and Bo Hammons scored once on the ground.
Jayden Mojica was 4-for-5 on extra point attempts.
Tyler Bryan had 13 tackles, Colter Klingler finished with 11 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two tackles for loss and Hammons recorded 11 tackles and two stops for loss to lead the defense. Morrison chipped in with nine takcles.
Beckville (5-3, 3-1) is open this week. Linden-Kildare (1-5, 1-2) will visit Big Sandy.
HAWKINS 37, FRANKSTON 34: HAWKINS — Braden Adams and Kayden Upchurch both rushed for more than 100 yards, Zach Conde passed for 201 yards and the Hawkins Hawks remained unbeaten on the year with a 37-34 win over Frankston.
Conde completed 8 of 12 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 30 yards and two scores and added three two-point conversions.
Adams carried 26 times for 138 yards and a TD, and Upchurch picked up 122 yards on 19 carries.
Hawkins moves to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in district play with the win and will visit Carlisle on Friday. Frankston drops to 2-5 and 1-2 and will host Union Grove on Friday.
SIX MAN
U. HILL 46, L. CHAPEL 30: BETTIE — Zak Hatcher rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns Ryan Brown added a pair of rushing TDs and the Union Hill Bulldogs moved to 7-0 on the season with a 46-30 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Hatcher also passed for 64 yards. Brown rushed for 48 yard and had one catch for 45 yards. Jayke Bass carried 10 times for 73 yards and a TD.
Defensively, Cristian Aguillon had 8.5 tackles, Lawton Flinn 6.5 tackles, three tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, an interception and two deflections, Tre Venters 4.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and four deflections, Brown 6.5 tackles and a forced fumble, Hatcher a forced fumble and two deflections, Randy Griffith a fumble recovery and two deflections, Daniel Roberts 4.5 tackles and a blocked PAT and Devin Espinoza a pass deflection.
For Leverett’s Chapel in the loss, Alexis Chavez rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 200 yards and a couple of scores to go along with a fumble recovery on defense. Jonah Shepherd added 56 rushing yards, eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns, a 5-yard TD pass, 12 tackles, an interception and 112 return yards. Mikey Dennis had three catches for 28 yards and a TD.
Demarion Brown recorded 13 tackles, and a forced fumble, Darren Brown 14 tackles, Dequincy Brown eight tackles and two fumble recoveries, Jonathan Peery a forced fumble and Decoreyeon Harper a fumble recovery.
Union Hill will host Campbell on Friday. Leverett’s Chapel (4-2) will host Fruitvale.