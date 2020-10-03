DISTRICT 6-3A I
GLADEWATER 61, NEW BOSTON 14: NEW BOSTON — Eligia Carter and Devin Walker combined for five rushing touchdowns, and the Gladewater Bears added touchdowns on defense and special teams en route to a 61-14 win over New Boston.
Carter carried just seven times, but finished with 133 yards and two touchdowns. Walker scored on three of his six runs, finishing with 25 yards, and Kollin Lewis added a rushing TD for the Bears.
Tristan Holmes completed 6 of 10 passes for 94 yards and a TD, and Lewis had two catches for 45 yards and one score. D.J. Allen added four catches for 49 yards.
Khavia Reese returned a kickoff 55 yards for a touchdown, and Eli Kates had a fumble recovery for a score. Za’veyion Campbell recorded 10 tackles, and Nick Lincoln had an interception and a blocked punt that was recovered by Kates for the TD.
The Bears (4-2, 2-0) will host Atlanta on Friday.
ATLANTA 28, SABINE 14: ATLANTA — The Atlanta Rabbits erased a 14-0 first-quarter deficit by outscoring Sabine 21-0 in the second period en route to a 28-14 win over the Cardinals on Friday.
Jace Burns rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown and passed for 54 yards in the loss for Sabine. Brannigan Willige added a rushing touchdown.
Sabine (3-3, 1-1) will host Jefferson on Friday.
DISTRICT 11-3A II
H. SPRINGS 34, O. CITY 6: HUGHES SPRINGS — Trevor Bolden and Trenton Bolden both rushed for more than 100 yards, Tyson Daigle added three rushing touchdowns and the Hughes Springs Mustangs rolled to a 34-6 win over Ore City.
Trevor Bolden carried 21 times for 161 yards and a touchdown, and Trenton Bolden picked up 101 yards on 10 carries. Daigle added 83 yards and three scores on just 10 carries.
Ryan Shastid carried eight times for 81 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Ore City. Shastid also recorded 13 tackles and a sack on defense. Juan Garcia had 17 tackles and two stops for loss, and Allen Nigreville caught one pass for 25 yards and recorded 14 tackles.
Hughes Springs will visit Waskom and Ore City will host Queen City on Friday.
E. FIELDS 44, HARLETON 20: HARLETON — Elysian Fields moved to 4-1 on the season and opened district play with a 44-20 win over Harleton on Friday at Wildcat Field.
Elysian Fields led 20-14 after one quarter, and then outscored the Wildcats (3-1, 1-1) 16-0 in the third to build a 36-14 cushion heading into the final quarter.
Taber Childs rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Harleton. Justin Davidson added 58 yards on seven carries, Cole Ring 55 yards on 13 attempts and Blake Blassingame a touchdown and 47 yards rushing on three carries.
Elysian Fields is idle on Friday. Harleton visits New Diana.
DISTRICT 10-3A II
P. PEWITT 21, HOOKS 20: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Paul Pewitt Brahmas overcame a 20-7 deficit by scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter on Friday en route to a 21-20 win over Hooks at Sam Parker Field.
Kadrien Johnson carried 21 times for 134 yards and passed for 33 yards to lead the way for the Bulls. Deiontray Hill added 132 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, and Hayden Green scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Tanor Mines led the way on defense with eight tackles, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Paul Pewitt (2-2, 1-0) will visit Chisum on Friday.
SIX MAN
L. CHAPEL 63, OAKWOOD 13: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Jonah Shepherd rushed for five touchdowns, Alexis Chavez threw three TD passes and Leverett’s Chapel rolled to a 63-13 win over Oakwood.
Shepherd carried just seven times, but finished with 157 yards. He also caught one pass for 35 yards. Chavez was 5 of 9 for 184 yards through the air. Darren Brown had five carries for 34 yards and one catch for 65 yards and a TD. Dequincy Brown had two catches for 21 yards and a TD, and Demarion Brown returned a kickoff 67 yards for a score.
The Lions (4-1) are open this week.
SUBVARSITY HENDERSON 8TH B 34, ATHENS 8: Jordan Smiley ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw a 37-yard TD pass to Anthoney Newman for the Lions. Isaac Mapps and Kaleb Anthony both scored rushing touchdowns.
The Lions’ 7th grade A team earned a 36-0 win over Athens, with Amari Murphy, Lemarion Coleman and Jesstin Starling all scoring rushing touchdowns. Jordan Ervin was listed as a top performer on offense and defense.