MINEOLA 36, WEST RUSK 14: MINEOLA — The Mineola Yellowjackets broke open a close game with a big third quarter to earn a 36-14 win over the West Rusk Raiders.
The game was tied at the half (7-7), but Mineola scored 20 unanswered points in the third to take control of things.
Dawson Pendergrass carried 14 times for 190 yards and a touchdown to go along with three catches for 89 yards and another score. Trevion Sneed added 161 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, and T.J. Moreland passed for 103 yards and a touchdown.
For West Rusk in the loss, Andon Mata passed for 114 yards. James Greenalch rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries, and Carson Martin had two carries for 47 yards. Omarion Anthony caught 11 passes for 39 yards, and Geremiah Smith had four grabs for 29 yards.
Mineola is open this week. West Rusk visits Malakoff.
DAINGERFIELD 35, SABINE 14: LIBERTY CITY — Dee Lewis rushed for a couple of touchdowns, D.D. Rogers picked of two passes and took one the distance for a touchdown and the Daingerfield Tigers earned a 35-14 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Martez Allen scored midway through the first on a 43-yard run to give the Tigers the early lead.
After Sabine answered to make it 8-7, Lewis scored and the Tigers tacked on a two-point conversion to go on top 16-7. Two minutes later, Zaylon Jeter tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Coby Wright, and then Rodgers intercepted a pass and raced 37 yards for a touchdown to make the score 28-7 at halftime.
Sabine pulled to within 28-14 in the fourth, but Lewis’ second TD of the night put the game away.
Jace Burns passed for 144 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss for Sabine. Burns also rushed for 53 yards. Alex Galyean had four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown, and Kaden Manning also caught a TD pass. Carter Patterson led the way defensively with 16 tackles.
Daingerfield (2-1) will host Elysian Fields on Friday. Sabine (2-1) will visit DeKalb.
DEKALB 28, L-KILDARE 0: LINDEN — The DeKalb Bears moved to 3-0 on the season an dropped Linden-Kildare to 0-3 with a 28-0 win over the Tigers.
Mason Johnson passed for 41 yards, Tae Mitchell rushed for 21 yards and Jordan Swanson had three catches for 34 yards in the loss for Linden-Kildare.
Brent Wite recorded seven tackles to lead the way on defense for the Tigers. Vincent Petershad five tackles and two tackles for loss. Jaquavious Birmingham intercepted a pass and Karson Bynum and Ja’Kyric Nard recovered fumbles.
CARLISLE 12, ALTO 0: PRICE — The Carlisle Indians used field goals in each of the first two quarters to build a 6-0 halftime lead, and then tackeld on six in the final stanza for a 12-0 win over the Alto Yellowjackets.
Carlos DeLeon rushed for 54 yards and passed for 43 yards for the Indians. Jamion Turner added 78 yards on the ground, and Matthew Rigdon carried nine times for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Carlisle moves to 2-1 with the win, and Alto drops to 0-3.
Will Dixon passed for 83 yards, Jackson Duplichain rushed for 67 yards and Logan Rogers had two catches for 47 yards in the loss for Alto. Cody Watson and Khalil Reagan recorded six tackles apiece, and Landry Smith had 1.5 sacks.
MOUNT VERNON 42, P. PEWITT 14: MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon rolled to a 42-14 win over the Paul Pewitt Brahmas, dropping the Bulls to 1-1 on the season.
The Brahmas rushed for 272 yards on the night, with Deiontray Hill doing the most damage — finishing with 111 yards on 22 arries. Hayden Green rushed for one TD and threw for a score, and Tanor Mines hauled in a 30-yard TD reception.
FANNINDEL 33, L. CHAPEL 12: LADONIA — Fannindel moved to 3-0 on the year and dropped Leverett’s Chapel to 2-1 with a 33-12 decision on Friday.
Demarion Brown scored on a 59-yard run and a 52-yard kickoff return in the loss for Leverett’s Chapel. He also recorded nine tackles.
Darren Brown forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and recorded 14 tackles. Jonah Shepherd added 13 tackles nad a forced fumble, and DeQuincy Brown racked up five tackles and a fumble recovery.
The Lions are idle this week.
FROM STAFF REPORTS