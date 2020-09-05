CENTER 48, JEFFERSON 0: MARSHALL — Keomodre Horace rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns, Jake Hanson accounted for four scores and the Center Roughriders blanked Jefferson, 48-0, at Maverick Stadium on Friday.
Center wasted no time taking control of a game that was moved from Jefferson to Marshall due to field conditions but was then delayed an hour due to inclement weather.
The Roughriders took a 20-0 lead after one quarter on touchdown runs of 16 and 17 yards by Horace and a 27-yard touchdown pass from Hanson to Makel Johnson.
Center added 21 more points in the second frame to build a 41-0 halftime lead. Hanson had touchdown passes of 17 yards to Jase Bird and seven yards to Johnson, and Horace rambled 24 yards for another score in the uarter.
Hanson capped the scoring with a 1-yard run with 4:52 left in the third quarter.
Josh Thomas completed 12 of 22 passes for 126 yards in the loss for Jefferson. Malik Brasher carried 16 times for 31 yards. Chris Shepard had five catches for 46 yards, and Dontavion Gardner finished with four catches for 43 yards.
Zion Hopes had 14 tackles and Dameon Warren 11 stops for Jefferson in the loss.
HAWKINS 46, JAMES BOWIE 0: SIMMS — Zach Conde passed for 130 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for one score and added a pair of two-pointer conversions for the Hawks as Hawkins rolled to a 46-0 win over James Bowie.
Conde completed 7 of 10 passes on the night as the Hawks improved to 2-0 on the young season.
Braden Adams rushed for 57 yards and caught one pass for 14 yards. Kayden Upchurch led the ground attack with 113 yards and a touchdown on just four carries. He also caught a 22-yard pass. Jeramy Torres hauled in three passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns, and Paeton Smith had two catches for 29 yards and a TD.
CLARKSVILLE 9, L-KILDARE 8: LINDEN — Clarksville rallied for a 9-8 win over the Linden-Kildare Tigers on Friday, scoring all nine points in the third quarter after falling behind 8-0 after one stanza.
Russell Nance rushed for 93 yards and Vincent Peters had eight tackles in the loss for Linden-Kildare. Brent White intercepted a pass, and Tate Mitchell recovered a fumble.
CARLISLE 33, TROUP 14: TROUP — Grady Jones and Carlos DeLeon intercepted passes to lead the way defensively, and DeLeon had a solid night on offense for the Indians as Carlisle notched a 33-14 win over Troup.
DeLeon rushed for 82 yards on 13 carries, passed for 60 yards and caught two passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Matthew Rigdon completed 3 of 4 passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns — both to DeLeon — and Jamion Turner recorded 11 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Trevor Padia carried 10 times for 97 yards and a touchdown and passed for 169 yards and two scores in the loss for Troup. Bracey Cover had three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Carlisle (1-1) will host Alto on Friday. Troup (1-1) visits Bullard.
L. CHAPEL 37, TYLER HEAT 24: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Jonah Shepherd turned in a huge game on offense, defense and special teams as Leverett’s Chapel improved to 2-0 with a 37-24 win over Tyler HEAT.
Shepherd rushed for one touchdown, passed for 133 yards and two scores, returned a kick for a TD and had 10 tackles on defense for the Lions. Demarion Brown added one rushing touchdown and 15 tackles. Darren Brown caught a TD pass and added seven tackles and a fumble recovery, and Dequincy Brown caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
P. PEWITT 40, ATLANTA 21: MOUNT PLEASANT — Deiontray Hill and Kadrien Johnson combined to rush for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns, Hayden Green tossed a couple of TD passes and Paul Pewitt opened the season with a 40-21 win over Atlanta.
Hill carried 26 times for 153 yards and a touchdown, and Johnson added 12 carries for 137 yards and two scores. Green threw TD passes of 69 yards to Hill and 11 yards to Dalton Vissering.
Defensively, the Brahmas were led by Johnson with five tackles, A’myree Johnson with three passes defended and Vissering with a fumble recovery.
TIMPSON 48, ALTO 6: TIMPSON — The Timpson Bears jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter, built a 27-0 halftime cushion and rolled to a 48-6 win over Alto on Friday.
Jerdarius Bolton carried 13 times for 59 yards in the loss for Alto. Julio Serrano had three catches for 26 yards, and Landon Cook finished with eight tackles.
C. MILLS 61, BULLARD 7: BULLARD — Tyler Townley was a decoy to start Friday’s game for Caddo Mills at Bullard, as he flipped a lateral pass to Jason Thomason who found a wide-open Cayden Davis for a 53-yard score.
But the rest of the game belonged to Townley and his six TDs as Caddo Mills rolled to a 61-7 win over Bullard to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Townley, a senior quarterback, finished the game 10-for-15 passing for 276 yards and three touchdowns and running he had 11 carries for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
On defense for Bullard (1-1), junior linebacker Luke Williams had nine solo tackles while Dylan Lassiter (sack), Connor Carson, Derek Garces, Wyatt McCullough (sack) and Josh Leach all had three stops. The Tyler Morning Telegraph Zone Week 1 Defensive Player of the Week John Engle had five tackles and forced a fumble.
Hunter Wageley had the lone touchdown for Bullard and ran for 27 yards while Landon Wheeler ran for 35 yards. Bullard QB Blake Blain was 4-of-9 passing for 108 yards.
Bullard punter Christian Moore had an outstanding game, drilling punts of 61, 52 and 51 as he averaged 45.1 yards per kick.
