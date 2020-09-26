SABINE 48, N. BOSTON 38: LIBERTY CITY — Jace Burns pased for 198 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 117 yards and two more scores, leading the Sabine Cardinals to a 48-38 win over the New Boston Lions.
Burns had plenty of help as the Cardinals snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-2 on the season.
Brannigan Willige carried 26 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Kaden Manning had three catches for 102 yards and two scores, and Cayden Fortson added a 33-yard TD reception.
The Cardinals, behind solid offensive line play, rolled up 261 rushing yards and 459 total yards.
Ty Francisco led the way defensively for the Cardinals with 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Sabine trailed 16-3 after one quarter, but Manning hauled in TD passes of 17 and 47 yards and Fortson had a 33-yard reception from Burns in the second quarter as the teams went into halftime deadlocked at 24-24.
In the third, Willige and Burns scored touchdowns on the ground, and Willige added a 6-yard TD run in the fourth to go along with an Eduardo Jaimes 33-yard field goal.
Sabine will visit Atlanta on Friday.
E. FIELDS 54, Q. CITY 12: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Ryan Wilkerson tossed five touchdown passes, Kyle Storey rushed for a pair of scores and Elysian Fields coasted to a 54-12 win over Queen City on Friday.
Wilkerson completed 14 of 21 passes for 288 yards. He threw a pair of TD passes to both Jackson Illingworth and Landon Swank,and Braden Manning added a TD grab. Illingworth had four catches for 103 yards.
Ty Kirkland had six tackles, and Illingworth had a sack.
WASKOM 64, ORE CITY 6: ORE CITY — The Waskom Wildcats used nine different runners to pile up 306 rushing yards and six touchdowns en route to a 64-6 win over the Ore City Rebels.
Cole Watson rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns on six carries and threw a 43-yard TD pass to D.J. Feaster. Tesean Hamilton added 82 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and Dre Smith and Layton Luster both scored rushing TDs for the Wildcats.
Cayden Head and Markus Gonzalez both had 16 tackles for Waskom. Mikeal Cooper had eight tackles, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Harlon Hall had 20 carries for 65 yards and a TD in the loss for Waskom.
H. SPRINGS 22, N. DIANA 6: DIANA — Tyson Daigle passed for 47 yards and a touchdown and carried 18 times for 101 yards and another score as Hughes Springs earned a 22-6 win over New Diana.
Trevor Bolden, who picked up 37 yards on eight carries for Hughes Springs, put the Mustangs (2-1) on top in the first quarter with a 3-yard run.
New Diana answered with a TD in the second to pull to within 8-6, but Daigle added a 1-yard TD run before the half and then tossed a 15-yard touchdown strike to Ty Moss in the fourth quarter.
Cole Edwards rushed for 42 yards and recorded 12 tackles for the Mustangs. Mikey Lanier added 11 tackles.
Omari Jones rushed for 122 yards in the loss for New Diana. Carson Willeford had 15 tackles, Cohle Sherman nine tackles and an interception and Keylan Easley 13 tackles.
Hughes Springs hosts Ore City and New Diana (0-5) visits Queen City on Friday.
BECKVILLE 34, CARLISLE 14: BECKVILLE — Ryan Harris rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns, threw one TD pass and recorded 11 tackles on defense as Beckville moved to 3-2 on the season with a 34-14 win over Carlisle.
J’Koby Williams added 101 rushing yards, and Milo Morrison rushed for 39 yards and caught a TD pass. Williams aso intercepted a pass for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Steph had seven tackles and a sack.
Griffin Rigdon had 81 rushing yards and a touchdown in the loss for Carlisle. Matt Rigdon rushed for one TD and passed for 96 yards. Turner rushed for 28 yards and added five catches for 56 yards.
T. CHRISTIAN 18, PITTSBURG 4: PRINCETON — Trinity Christian-Addison opened its season with an 18-4 win over the Pittsburg Pirates.
Christian Bates had eight tackles, Edward Simmons and Ty Price seven apiece and Terrell Williams and Kemarian McCain six each in the loss for Pittsburg. Williams had four tackles for loss, and Gio Rojas had a sack.
The Pirates (0-4) will visit Malakoff on Friday.
CHCS 48, HEAT 33: Trey Stone came up big for the Sentinels on both sides of the ball, and Christian Heritage Classical School opened the season with a 48-33 win over Tyler HEAT on Friday at Sentinel Field.
Stone carried 22 times for 284 yards and five touchdowns and also recorded 16 tackles. Cason Owens rushed for two toucdhowns and added 14 tackles and three tackles for loss, and Boaz Dyess racked up 16 tackles.
The Sentinels will host Tyler King’s on Friday.
L. CHAPEL 52, TRINIDAD 0: TRINIDAD — Jonah Shepherd scored on all three of his rushing attempts and also caught a TD pass as Leverett’s Chapel rolled to a 52-0 win over Trinidad.
Shepherd also had eight tackles for the Lions, who improved to 3-1. Darren Brown had two carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns, three tackles and two fumble recoveries. Dequincy Brown rushed for one TD and had five tackles. Demarion Brown finished with one TD on a 32-yard run. Alexis Chavez rushed for 41 yards and passed for one TD, and Jonathan Peery forced two fumbles and recovered one.
CRANDALL 38, JACKSONVILLE 25: JACKSONVILLE — Crandall scored 31 unanswered points to hand Jacksonville a 38-25 setback at the Tomato Bowl on Friday.
Chris Abron rushed for three touchdowns and carried 29 times for 156 yards to pace Crandall.
Patrick Clater tossed TD passes of 75 yards to Karmelo Clayborne and 7 yards to Kasey Canady and also scored on a 6-yard run for Jacksonville.
S. AUGUSTINE 48, ALTO 20: ALTO — San Augustine used big second and fourth quarters to pull away from Alto for a 48-20 win.
Alto led 6-0 after one, but San Augustine scored 20 in the second stanza and led 20-13 at the half. After both teams put a touchdown on the board in the third, San Augustine closed by outscoring the Yellowjackets 21-0 in the final period.
Will Dixon passed for 145 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in the loss for Alto. Jackson Duplichain rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown, and Jay Pope had five catches for 28 yards.Landry Smith recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and three QB hits to pace the Alto defense.
