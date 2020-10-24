DISTRICT 8-4A II
PITTSBURG 61, N. LAMAR 0: PARIS — Kemarian McCain had a hand in seven touchdowns on Friday as the Pittsburg Pirates broke into the win column with a 61-0 blowout of North Lamar.
McCain completed 10 of 13 pases for 20 yards and four touchdowns and carried 12 times for 81 yards and three more scores. He also added three tackles and an interception on defense.
Jakaree Simmons and Tyliq Isome added rushing touchdowns for the Pirates. Rickey Duffey had three catches for 67 yards and two scores, Jaxson Ramsey four grabs for 97 yards and a touchdown and K.J. Williams two catches for 49 yards and a TD.
Christian Bates had 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks for the Pirates. Jamyrion White added four sacks and Terrell Williams had three sacks.
The Pirates (1-6, 1-2) will host Spring Hill on Friday. North Lamar (0-6, 0-3) will host Gilmer.
DISTRICT 10-3A II DAINGERFIELD 49, PAUL PEWITT 17: DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Tigers overcame a 17-12 halftime deficit, scoring 37 unanswered points after halftime en route to a 49-17 win over the Paul Pewitt Brahmas on Friday.
The win moves Daingerfield (7-1, 4-0) into sole possession of first place in the league race. The Brahmas drop to 4-3 and 3-1 with the loss.
Zaylon Jeter completed 13 of 22 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 47 yards and returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score to lead the way for Daingerfield.
Dee Lewis caught three passes for 130 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for one score. Martez Allen picked up 81 yards and scored once on five carries.
Lewis (11 tackles), Ishmael Allen (14 tackles, fumble recovery), Dante Johnson (11 tackles, forced fumble), Jayden Wallace (11 tackles) and T.J. Williams (8 tackles, forced fumble, fumble recovery) were all standouts on defense. Wallace also scored a rushing touchdown for the Tigers.
Deiontray Hill carried 20 times for 87 yards in the loss for Paul Pewitt. Hayden Green rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown, and Tavion Brown added a rushing TD for the Brahmas.
Dainterfield will visit Hooks and Paul Pewitt hosts Prairiland next week.
DISTRICT 11-3A II WASKOM 49, HARLETON 0: WASKOM — The Waskom Wildcats piled up 434 yards on the ground, and Zay Thomas added a defensive touchdown for the Wildcats in a 49-0 win over Harleton.
Cole Watson carried 14 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns Tesean Hamilton added 133 yards and two scores on 16 carries and Thomas also scored a rushing touchdown for Waskom, which moved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in district play.
Defensively, Thomas had two fumble recoveries, broke up three passes and returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown.
Harleton finished with 169 total yards on the night — 100 passing and 69 rushing. Grayson Handlin completed 7 of 15 passes for 72 yards, Carson Brown 3 of 5 passes for 28 yards and Cole Ring rushed for 30 yards on six carries.
H. SPRINGS 44, Q. CITY 13: HUGHES SPRINGS — Trent Bolden and Trevor Bolden both topped 100 yards on the ground, LynnQuaveous Baird added a pair of rushing touchdowns and the Hughes Springs Mustangs rolled to a 44-13 win over Queen City.
Trent Bolden carried 10t times for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Trevor Bolden added 100 yards and one score on 14 carries, and Baird picked up 70 yards and scored twice on nine attempts.
Patrick Boyd came up big for the Mustangs on both sides of the ball, catching a 22-yard touchdown pass to go along with 15 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery on defense.
Hughes Springs (4-2, 3-10 will visit Harleton on Friday. Queen City (5-3, 2-3) has an open date.
DISTRICT 9-2A I HAWKINS 33, CARLISLE 31: PRICE — Kayden Upchurch rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 64-yard touchdown pass, leading the Hawkins Hawks past Carlisle, 33-31.
Braden Adams added 101 rushing yards and caught a 31-yard pass for the Hawks, who improved to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in district play with the win.
Zach Conde completed 4 of 8 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, and Jeramy Torres returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.
Matt Rigdon completed 11 of 19 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns to go along with two rushing touchdowns, and Jamion Turner caught three passes for 109 yards and two scores in the loss for Carlisle.
The Hawks are idle this week. Carlisle (4-4, 2-2) will
L-KILDARE 52, B. SANDY 0: BIG SANDY — Russell Nance led a high-powered rushing attack for Linden-Kildare, picking up 160 yards and scoring twice on just 10 carries as the Tigers rolled to a 52-0 win over Big Sandy.
Linden-Kildare rushed 45 times for 453 yards and got rushing TDs from JaKyric Nard, Jaquavious Birmingham, Mason Johnson, Jonathon Owens, Tawin Patterson and Tashawn Patterson. The Tigers attempted just one pass.
Vincent Peters had six tackles to pace the Tigers on defense.
Linden-Kildare (2-5, 2-2) will host Frankston on Friday. Big Sandy (0-7, 0-5) will visit Beckville.
SIX MAN
L. CHAPEL 51, FRUITVALE 6: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Jonah Shepherd accounted for five total touchdowns — including on on special teams — and the Leverett’s Chapel Lions rolled past Fruitvale, 51-6.
Shepherd rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns, caught three passes for 76 yards and two scores and returned a kickoff 58 yards for a touchdown to go along with six tackles on the defensive side.
Alexis Chavez completed 3 of 7 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Darren Brown had five tackles and returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown, and Dequincy Brown returned a kickoff 44 yards for a score and an interception 35 yards for another touchdown.
The Lions (5-2, 1-1) will visit Campbell next week.