NON-DISTRICT
MALAKOFF 17, PITTSBURG 14: PITTSBURG - The Malakoff Tigers held on for a 17-14 win over the Pittsburg Pirates on Friday.
Melvin Bates rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and Brayden Bolton added 100 yards on 15 carries in the loss for Pittsburg. Ty Price had 10 tackles and a sack for the Pirates. Christian Bates finished with nine tackles, Terrell Williams nine tackles and three tackles for loss and Cameron Honeycutt and Bolton an interception apiece.
DISTRICT 6-3A I
SABINE 48, N. BOSTON 21: NEW BOSTON - Jace Burns rushed for 287 yards and four touchdowns and added 125 yards and a touchdown passing as the Sabine Cardinals opened district play with a 48-21 win over New Boston.
Sabine moves to 3-2 with the win, while New Boston drops to 3-2.
Brannigan Willige rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns and also recorded 17 tackles for the Cardinals. Caden Hardin caught the TD pass from Burns.
Caden Richardson had 19 tackles, and Carter Patterson recorded 18 stops.
DISTRICT 11-3A II
WASKOM 70, O. CITY 6: WASKOM - Cole Watson passed for 85 yards and a touchdown and added a pair of rushing TDs for Waskom as the Wildcats opened district play with a 70-6 win over Ore City.
Watson completed 5 of 6 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 58 yards and two scores on just three carries.
Tesean Hamilton carried eight times for 125 yards and two touchdowns to head up a 404-yard rushing effort for the Wildcats. Markus Gonzales, Jayvis Jones and Diego Smith all scored rushing touchdowns, and D.J. Feaster caught a 12-yard TD pass from Watson.
Defensive standouts for the Wildcats were Zay Thomas with an interception return of 68 yards for a score, Trey Stevenson with 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and a combined sack and Matt Dykes with seven tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Jeremy Kyle had four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown and Colby Plasterer had eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble in the loss for Ore City.
H. SPRINGS 56, N. DIANA 12: HUGHES SPRINGS - Nick Brown rushed for 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just four carries, leading the Hughes Springs Mustangs to a 56-12 win over the New Diana Eagles.
Hughes Springs moves to 1-3 and New Diana drops to 0-5. It was the district opener for both teams.
Trevor Bolden, Cole Edwards, Stone Sampson, Emmanuel Baird and Ty Moss all scored rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs.
DISTRICT 9-2A I
HAWKINS 44, L-KILDARE 20: HAWKINS - Kayden Upchurch rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hawkins Hawks past Linden-Kildare, 44-20, in the district opener for both teams.
Upchurch carried 18 times on the night, and also added a 2-point conversion for the Hawks (3-2). Kashtin Upchurch added 10 carries for 87 yards, one TD and a pair of two-point conversions, and Jeramy Torres had a 79-yard touchdown run.
FRANKSTON 34, B. SANDY 3: FRANKSTON - Kaymon Davis and Cael Bruno combined to rush for 257 yards and three touchdowns as the Frankston Indians opened district play with a 34-3 win over Big Sandy.
Davis carried 15 times for 140 yards and a touchdown, and Bruno picked up 117 yards and scored twice on 11 carries. Bruno also passed for 90 yards and a touchdown, hitting Kody Loebig twice for 41 yards and a score.
Jared Cook led the way defensively for the Indians with 21 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
ET HOMESCHOOL 60, FRUITVALE 14: Josh Dragoo threw one touchdown pass and rushed for a pair of scores to lead the East Texas Homeschool Chargers to a 60-14 Six Man win over Fruitvale.
Dragoo completed his only pass attempt for 31 yards and a score. He carried nine times for 136 yards and two TDs, and also caught two passes for 32 yards.
Elias Barr was 6-for-6 passing for 87 yards and rushed for 89 yards and a TD. Ethan Gallant scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, and Dade Goforth had a rushing touchdown and a receiving TD.