CLASS 3A
E. FIELDS 41, HOOKS 20: ATLANTA — Ryan Wilkerson had a hand in five touchdowns, Williams Goodnight scored on the ground and as a receiver and the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets moved to the third round of the playoffs with a 41-20 area win over Hooks on Friday at Rabbit Stadium.
The Yellowjackets (10-2) will face Paul Pewitt (8-3) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium in Gladewater. Hooks ends its season with a 6-5 record.
Wilkerson completed 17 of 23 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns and carried 11 times for 110 yards and three scores to pace the Elysian Fields offense. Goodnight carried 14 times for 156 yards and a touchdown and caught an 11-yard TD pass.
Jackson Illingworth had a big night on both sides of the ball, hauling in eight passes for 158 yards and a touchdown and adding 12 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and two breakups.
Ty Kirkland added seven tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss. Cody Hargett finished with seven tackles and an interception, and Trell Devers had eight tackles, a fumble recovery and a sack.
MINEOLA 42, MADISON 14: PRINCETON — Trevion Sneed rushed for 292 yards and three touchdowns, T.J. Moreland tossed three TD passes and Mineola rolled to a 42-14 area playoff win over Dallas Madison.
Mineola (11-1) will battle Mount Vernon (10-2) in the third round, with details on that matchup to be determined.
Sneed carried 27 times as part of a Mineola ground attack that churned out 410 yards. Moreland, who completed 5 of 6 passes for 76 yards and three scores, also rushed for 71 yards.
Kobe Kenrick, Dawson Pendergrass and Hunter Wright all caught TD passes.
CLASS 2A
NORMANGEE 27, CARLISLE 21: PALESTINE — Izaha Jones broke up a pass in the end zone on the final play of the game, and Normangee held on for a 27-27 win over the Carlisle Indians in a class 2A Division I area playoff game.
Normangee (11-0) moves on to face Beckville in the third round of the playoffs. Details on that game will be announced later. Carlisle ends the season with a 7-5 record.
Mason Hardy rushed for 146 yards and passed for 151 yards and two scores to pace Normangee.
Matthew Rigdon carrid 10 times for 107 yards and a touchdown and completed 9 of 14 passes for 132 yards in the loss for Carlisle. Carlos DeLeon rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns, and Griffin Rigdon caught five passes for 103 yards.
