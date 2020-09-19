DEKALB 22, SABINE 14: DEKALB — Jamar Vaughn carried 24 times for 137 yards and a touchdown, A.J. Burgin threw a TD pass and the DeKalb Bears held on for a 22-14 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Friday.
The Cardinals (2-2) will open district play at home next week against New Boston.
Jace Burns and Brannigan Willige scored rushing touchdowns in the loss for the Cardinals.
JAMES BOWIE 18, U. GROVE 12: SIMMS — The James Bowie Pirates earned an 18-14 victory over the Union Grove Lions on Friday night at Pirate Stadium.
Matthew Bowe rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown and had two catches for 15 yards in the loss for Union Grove (1-3).
Grayson Barnett recorded 14 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception return for a touchdown. Josh Rhodes finished with 12 tackles and Blake Moore 10.
JOAQUIN 37, ORE CITY 0: ORE CITY — The Joaquin Rams moved to 3-0 on the season and handed Ore City its first loss of the campaign, blanking the Rebels, 37-0.
Trevor Harris passed for 62 yards, Ryan Shastid rushed for 28 yards and Jermey Kyle had two catches for 30 yards in the loss for Ore City.
The Rebels (2-1) will host the Waskom Wildcats on Friday.
TIMPSON 54, CARLISLE 19: PRICE — The Timpson Bears remained unbeaten on the year at 4-0 with a 54-19 win over Carlisle.
Carlisle (2-2) finished with 252 rushing yards in the loss, led by Jamion Turner’s 105 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.
Griffin Rigdon added 91 yards rushing on 15 attempts.
Matt Rigdon passed for 94 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 56 yards, and Grady Jones had three catches for 28 yards and one TD.
Carlisle will visit Beckville on Friday.
CHISUM 75, FRANKSTON 60: FRANKSTON — Chris Worthy and Zaqavius Price combined to rush for seven touchdowns, and Paris Chisum escaped with a 75-60 win over the Frankston Indians on Friday.
Worthy scored four times and Price three for the Mustangs.
Brink Bizzell carried 12 times for 198 yards and four touchdowns, and K.J. Hawkins added 18 carries for 159 yards and two scores in the loss for Frankston.
Bizzell also completed 5 of 9 asses for 180 yards and a touchdown, and Cael Bruno tossed a TD pass of 22 yards to Kody Loebig. Bruno also caught three passes for 158 yards and a TD.
