ANNA 47, PITTSBURG 12: ANNA - The Anna Coyotes opened up a 34-6 lead at halftime and remained unbeaten on the season (5-0) with a 47-12 win over the Pittsburg Pirates at Coyote Stadium.
Jaylen Holloway carried 23 times for 162 yards and a touchdown and Robert Miles picked up 52 yards and scored once on 10 carries in the loss for Pittsburg (0-5).
Pittsburg will open district play at home against North Lamar on Oct. 7.
HARMONY 60, H. SPRINGS 34: HUGHES SPRINGS - Boston Seahorn had a hand in six touchdowns for Harmony as the Eagles broke into the win column with a 60-34 victory over Hughes Springs in the District 11-3A Division II opener for both teams.
Seahorn carried 17 times for 193 yards and four touchdowns and completed 12 of 17 passes for 219 yards and a pair of scores. He also had a big game on defense with eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
Trevor Bolden rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns and completed 4 of 13 passes for 169 yards and a TD in the loss for Hughes Springs. Emmanuel Baird added a rushing touchdown to go along with a 70-yard TD reception.
Harmony (1-4, 1-0) will visit Elysian Fields on Friday. Hughes Springs (0-5, 0-1) will travel to Daingerfield.
O. CITY 32, U. GROVE 7: ORE CITY - Ryan Webb and Colby Plasterer scored two touchdowns apiece, Slayden Wright rushed for 136 yards and a TD and the Ore City Rebels opened District 10-2A Division I play with a 32-7 win over Union Grove.
The Rebels move to 2-3 with the win. Union Grove drops to 3-2.
Webb carried 11 times for 170 yards and also passed for 35 yards. Plaster picked up 106 yards on eight carries and added 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup on defense. Brandon Barber had 11 tackles and a tackle for loss, and Mason Clawson finished with nine tackles and two QB pressures.
Cooper Vestal passed for 117 yards and rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Union Grove. Jesse Fulmer carried 19 times for 60 yards, and Peyton Laake had five catches for 85 yards.
Union Grove hosts Frankston on Friday. Ore City is idle and will host Hawkins on Oct. 7.
FRANKSTON 16, HARLETON 12: FRANKSTON - The Frankston Indians opened District 10-2A Division I play with a 16-12 win over the Harleton Wildcats.
Harleton drops to 2-3 with the loss, while Frankston moves to 4-1.
Reese Hicks carried 16 times for 112 yards, and Tyler Rogers picked up 92 yards and scored twice on eight carries for Frankston.
Draven Ring carried 27 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Harleton, which will host Union Grove on Oct. 7.
Frankston will visit Union Grove on Friday.
BECKVILLE 56, B. SANDY 0: BECKVILLE - Calan Castles passed for 128 yards and three touchdowns, J'Koby Williams had a hand in five total touchdowns and the Beckville Bearcats opened District 10-2A Division I action with a 56-0 win over Big Sandy.
Beckville moves to 4-1 with the win. Big Sandy drops to 1-4.
Castles completed 7f of 15 passes and also rushed for 44 yards. Williams passed for a touchdown, carried three times for 110 yards and a TD and caught two passes for 60 yards and a pair of scores. He also had an interception return for a score.
Bo Hammons rushed for one TD and caught two passes for 51 yards and a score, and Aiden Harris (17 yard reception) and Jorden Prince (12 caries, 96 yards, TD) got into the scoring act for the Bearcats.
Jayden Mojica was 8-for-8 on extra points.
On the defensive side, Castles had nine tackles and Mica English a sack.
L-KILDARE 28, OVERTON 26: The Linden-Kildare Tigers moved to 1-4 on the season with a 28-26 win against the Overton Mustangs.
Bryce Still passed for 195 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 79 yards and a TD in the loss for Overton (1-4). Jaden Edwards caught four passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for one score.
Overton visits Cushing and Linden-Kildare travels to Clarksville on Friday.
CHCS 56, EAGLE CHRISTIAN 6: At Sentinel Field, the Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels got things done at the half with a 56-6 win over Waco Eagle Christian.
Cason Owens rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 165 yards and three scored as the Sentinels put the Six Man mercy rule into play by the break.
Boaz Dyess caught two passes for 75 yards and a TD and added seven tackles and two tackles for loss. Abe Rutherford, Owen Holcomb, Zack Daniel and Slayde Hopson all added touchdowns.
Thomas Peeler finished with seven tackles and three tackles for loss for the 2-2 Sentinels, who will visit Rockwall Heritage Christian on Friday.
ALTO 32, GROVETON 20: GROVETON - Rashawn Mumphrey carried 25 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Alto Yellowjackets to a 32-20 win over the Groveton Indians.
Keegan Davis completed 4 of 11 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns for Alto, which improved to 3-2 with the win. Groveton dropped to 1-3 with the setback.
Amare Benton caught a 60-yard TD pass and Khalil Reagan had a 25-yard TD grab for the Yellowjackets, who will host Mount Enterprise in its next game.
CENTER 52, CANTON 0: CENTER - Emonte Cross passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns and added 11 carries for 172 yards and two scores as the Center Roughriders opened District 8-4A Division II play with a 52-0 win over Canton.
Da'najhalon Gipson led the defensive effort for Center (4-1, 1-0) with six tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and a defensive TD.
The Roughriders visit Rusk on Friday. Canton (2-3, 0-1) will host Van.