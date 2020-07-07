Tyler Lee has added Charles Moss to its football coaching staff, head coach Joe Willis announced on Tuesday.
Moss has spent the past three seasons as the head coach at Texas College. Texas College announced last week that it was suspending fall sports for the upcoming season.
Moss is a graduate of Dallas Lincoln High School and the University of New Mexico, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in criminology and a master’s degree in special education.
Moss was a standout linebacker for the Lobos under head coach Rocky Long, earning honorable mention all-conference honors as a junior and leading the team in tackles as a senior in 2002.
Moss was a Mountain West Conference first-team selection as a senior and helped lead his team to the Las Vegas Bowl that year against UCLA.
Following graduation, Moss served as a student assistant for the Lobos and has worked as a position coach on both sides of the ball at the high school level in New Mexico and Texas.
He also served as head football coach at North Dallas High School for three seasons — 2013 to 2015. He also coached linebackers at West Texas A&M University.
“It’s a difference maker,” Willis said. “Anytime you’ve got a guy that has coached at a high level and also played at a high level, it’s great. It provides a knowledge base for our staff and for me as a head coach to have a guy who has been there and done that. It also provides the kids with a wealth of knowledge in the recruiting process.”
Texas College posted a 4-24 record the past three seasons after going winless in two of the three seasons before Moss’ arrival.
Moss will be the associate head coach for the Red Raiders and will work with the outside linebackers.