Neither team could get much going on offense in the first half of Friday night’s Rose City Rivalry contest at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Tyler High went into the locker room with a 14-6 advantage.
Tyler Legacy came out in the second half and found the end zone twice in the third quarter.
But it was in the fourth quarter when the fireworks display began. The Red Raiders and Lions combined to score five touchdowns in a 3:22 span as Legacy picked up the 40-28 victory.
It was the second consecutive win in the series for the Red Raiders, which is led by the Lions 33-31-1, but the first since the schools switched names from Robert E. Lee and John Tyler.
“Coach Holmes and those guys do a great job over there,” Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “They played really physical and fast, especially in the first half tonight. I thought they created a lot of challenges for us.”