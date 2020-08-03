The death of longtime football coach Dickey Meeks on Monday put a damper on the opening day of fall drills for Class 4A, 3A and 2A teams in East Texas.
Meeks, who battled health problems for several years, died at the age of 66.
When football fans, former players and fellow coaches in East Texas discuss Meeks, they’ll mention the more than 250 career wins and the state championships his teams won at Chapel Hill and Henderson.
That’s a great place to start, obviously, but I learned more about Meeks after a humiliating loss than any of the wins he compiled during a 42-year coaching career.
I knew of coach Meeks long before I met him.
I was a 23-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald, three years into my career, when Meeks led Chapel Hill to a Class 4A state championship at nearby Chapel Hill. That team isn’t often mentioned when fans discuss the great defensive teams to ever suit up in East Texas, but it probably should be.
The Bulldogs pitched five shutouts in the regular season and blanked four of the six teams it faced in the postseason – ending with a 17-0 shutout of A&M Consolidated for the Class 4A championship.
Almost 20 years later, after stops at Pine Tree and Mount Vernon and five years deep into his seven-year run at Henderson, Meeks led the Lions to a Class 3A Division I state championship.
But, back to that loss.
I left the Kilgore News Herald after three years, and then spent seven years as sports editor at the Lufkin Daily News before joining the sports staff at the Longview News-Journal midway through the 1997 season.
Pine Tree athletics became my “beat” when I arrived in Longview, and that meant working closely with Meeks to make sure the athletes in all sports at his school got the coverage they deserved.
One of the first things I did was visit with Meeks and set up designated times on Tuesday and Thursday to visit with him about his team for upcoming preview stories and features. I also told him I was on a pretty tight deadline after games on Friday nights, and he promised he would give me five minutes after the games to get quotes for my Saturday story.
The Pirates made the playoffs that season and went 6-4 the following year, but in 1999 the Pirates slipped to 2-8.
Win or lose, Meeks always took the time to answer my questions, but in the midst of that 1999 season the Pirates trekked to Kilgore and got taken to the woodshed by a solid Bulldog team.
I wasn’t looking forward to talking to a coach who had just seen his team drop a 55-7 decision, but I made my way to the field anyway – only to see the Pirates hustle to the bus and depart R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium like they were leaving the scene of a crime.
I was disappointed, but got over it, scrambled back to the office in Longview and started working on my story.
Just before I finished my recap, coach Meeks called. He apologized for skipping out on me, but a couple of players needed a quick “attitude adjustment.”
“They didn’t handle adversity very well, so we had a talk,” he said with a laugh.
I assured him we were OK, and told him I would understand if he wanted to skip our interview since I was almost finished with my story.
“Hell no,” he said. “Wouldn’t be setting a very good example for my kids if I went off and hid after getting my butt kicked, would I?”
Rest in peace, coach, and know that East Texas is a better place thanks to the example you set on and off the field.