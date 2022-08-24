LEVERETT’S CHAPEL VS. UNION HILL
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Billy Bass Stadium, 2197 FM 2088, Bettie, 75644
Notable
Leverett’s Chapel: De’Marion Brown … De’Quincy Brown … Dylan Harris … Nathan Pierson … Trent Wheat
Union Hill: FB/LB Jayke Bass … RB/LB Devin Espinoza … RB/LB Daniel Dunn … QB/DB Logan Dunn
Did you know: Union Hill has won seven in a row against Leverett’s Chapel, including a 44-28 decision last season and a 42-41 win in overtime in 2020 … Leverett’s Chapel’s last win against the Bulldogs came in 2014 (52-0) … LC coach Matt Everett, who led the school’s conversion to Six-Man football 17 years ago but stepped away from coaching for the past eight seasons, is the team’s head coach this year … Union Hill head coach Josh Bragdon has a career coaching record of 47-21, including a 27-8 record at Union Hill
Up next: Tyler HEAT at Leverett’s Chapel; Burkeville at Union Hill