LINDALE — The Lindale Eagles spotted Hallsville an early lead, but answered quickly and poured it on from there en route to a 34-7 win over the Bobcats in District 9-5A DII play at Eagle Stadium.
The Bobcats got on the board first when Carter Rojas scored on a 2-yard run and Buck Buchanan booted the extra point for a 7-0 Hallsville lead with 5:55 left in the initial quarter.
The touchdown was set up by a 48-yard run by Rojas after Hallsville had taken over at their own 25 following an Eagle fumble.
Lindale tied things at the 2:18 mark fo the first quarter on an 11-yard run by Jordan Jenkins.
In the second quarter, Hallsville had a 37-yard TD run by Brian Pullum called back due to a penalty late in the stanza.
After the Bobcats eventually turned it over on downs, Brayson Campbell hit Dylan Worrell on a 63-yard touchdown pass to give Lindale a 13-7 lead at halftime after the try for two points failed.
Jenkins broke off a 25-yard TD run on a delayed handoff with 8:47 to play in the third and Landon Love added the PAT for the Eagles to give Lindale a 20-7 lead, and the Eagles added to the cushion four minutes later on Jenkins’ third touchdown of the game — an 8-yarder this time.
The key play on the drive was a 35-yard pass from Campbell to Conner Boyette.
The Eagles capped the scoring just over a minute into the fourth quarter with an 11-yard touchdown pass.
Hallsville (2-4, 0-3) will visit Mount Pleasant on Friday. Lindale (4-2, 2-1) visits Whitehouse.