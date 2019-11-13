Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins was one of six players selected on Wednesday as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week.
Jenkins, the Class 5A honoree, was joined by Flower Mound-Marcus quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in 6A, Wilmer-Hutchins linebacker Lorenz Handy in 4A, Crockett quarterback Jordan Bedford in 3A, Rivercrest QB Devon Womack in 2A and Victoria St. Joseph running back and defensive back KeAon Griffin for private schools.
Jenkins carried 25 times for 271 yards and scored eight touchdowns for the Eagles in a 64-50 win over Jacksonville. In the past two weeks, the junior standout has carried 52 times for 498 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Nussmeier completed 26 of 37 passes for 457 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-42 win over Lewisville.
Handy recorded 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups and three interceptions in a 38028 win.
Bedford completed 13 of 16 passes for 388 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for an additional score in a victory against Franklin.
Womack carried 33 times for 322 yards and five touchdowns and passed for one score in a win over Honey Grove.
Griffin rushed for 295 yards and three touchdowns, threw a touchdown pass and had a 64-yard interception return for a score, seven tackles and a pass breakup on defense in a win over Cypress Christian.