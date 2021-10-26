Linden-Kildare (2-5, 2-2) vs. Frankston (4-4, 2-2)When/Where: 7 P.M. Thursday, Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium, Frankston
Notable
Linden-Kildare: Jay Birmingham (280 rushing yards and four rushing touchdown in the 10/22 game against Big Sandy; 64 rushing yards in the 10/15 game against Beckville) … Jonathan Owen (45 rushing yards in the 10/15 game against Beckville; 18 rushing yards in the 10/22 game against Big Sandy) … Ta Shun Mitchell (37 rushing yards in the 10/15 game against Beckville; 27 rushing yards in the 10/22 game against Big Sandy)
Frankston: Cael Bruno (762 passing yards, 583 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns and six passing touchdowns) … Kaymon Davis (618 rushing yards, 53 receiving yards, six rushing touchdowns, five pass break-ups, one receiving touchdown, one interception and one forced fumble) … Jared Cook (90 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack, one defensive touchdown, one interception and one pass break-up)
Did you know: Frankston earned a 40-34 series win against Linden-Kildare in 2020 … Both teams are currently tied for fourth in the District 9-2A Division I standings, so Friday’s result will play a critical role in the playoff race.
Last week: Linden-Kildare 28, Big Sandy 21; Frankston 35, Union Grove 6
Up next: Carlisle at Linden-Kildare; Frankston at Beckville