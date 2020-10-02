HENDERSON - D'Cameron Walker ran for 103 yards and a score, Donovan Davis threw a pair of touchdown passes and Henderson blanked Athens 29-0 in District 9-4A Division I action Friday.
Davis completed 9 of 16 passes for 136 yards, and Walker eclipsed the century mark for the second time this season.
Henderson's defense created four turnovers while holding Athens (4-2, 1-1) to 37 yards rushing on 26 carries.
Tobiaus Jackson picked off a pass, Dalton Modisette forced a fumble and Enrique Garza, Daylon Garrett and Eujayvion McAlister recovered fumbles for Henderson (2-2, 1-0).
The Lions scored one touchdown in each of the first two quarters and added two more scores in the third in putting up their most points of the season.
After not scoring on a 17-play, 9-minute drive to begin the game, the Lions' defense forced a three and out.
Davis found Devin Phillips on a 44-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds remaining in the opening quarter, and Jackson ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead after the first quarter, which saw Henderson run 20 plays compared to four for Athens.
Jackson picked off a pass on Athens' next drive, and Dallas Alexander cashed the turnover into points with an 8-yard touchdown run for a 15-0 lead with nine minutes to go in the half.
Davis connected with Jackson on a 27-yard touchdown pass less than three minutes into the third quarter, and Walker finished the quarter and the game's scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run.
The came with 38 seconds left in the third, and Jim Jose booted his third PAT for the final margin.
Henderson visits Lindale Friday.