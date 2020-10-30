HENDERSON — Henderson’s defense scored once in the fourth quarter then kept Mabank from scoring on the final play, and the Lions picked off the Panthers 27-20 Friday in a District 9-4A game.
Mabank led 20-13 early in the fourth and was closing in on the goal line and a chance to up its lead.
However, Henderson’s Daylon Garrett picked up a fumble and returned it 102 yards for a touchdown, and Jim Jose’s PAT tied the score at 20-all with 7:56 remaining in the game.
Mabank lined up to punt on its next possession, but the snap backwards bounced past the punter. Henderson’s Jacob Taylor recovered at the 22, and D’Cameron Walker turned the miscue into a 27-20 Henderson lead with a 4-yard touchdown run with 2:59 to go.
The Panthers responded by moving inside the Lions 20 and faced 4th-and-goal from the 7 with four seconds remaining; however, Henderson’s Christian Brown picked off a pass at the goal line to seal the win.
The Lions improve to 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in district play, and they face Chapel Hill Friday with the winner advancing to the playoffs as the district’s fourth seed.
Mabank drops to 3-6 overall and 0-5 in district play.
The Panthers finished with 320 rushing yards on 63 carries and held the ball for 37 minutes, 50 seconds compared to 10:10 for Henderson
Davontae Lowe led the way with 170 yards, Kirby Hargett added 75 and Caleb Goforth chipped in 62.
D’Cameron Walker had 78 yards for the Lions, while Donovan Davis threw for 98 more.
Devin Fields had a 2-yard rushing touchdown to give the Lions a 6-0 lead after the try for two failed, and Goforth answered with an 8-yard run to tie the game at 6-all with 7:01 left in the opening frame.
Walker scored from 11 yards out to put Henderson back in front four minutes into the second, but Mabank tied things at 13-all on a 20-yard scoring pass from Dahltyn McKinney to Hargett with 14 seconds remaining in the half.
Lowe ran it in from three yards out with 8:53 left in the third to put Mabank up 20-13.
The Panthers close the season Friday at home against Athens.