UNION GROVE — There was a time when the Union Grove Lions served up as a convenient homecoming foe. It was almost an automatic W. Those days, however, are well in the rear view mirror.
The Lions are no longer a Friday night follies. There’s an expectation that’s been created, and playoff talk doesn’t end when the season begins.
Scotty Laymance embarks on his second season at the helm with definite optimism. The Lions narrowly missed out on the postseason the last two years. A third year’s absence from the dance is not likely to happen if all goes well in 2020.
There was a bit of a learning curve for Laymance in 2019 after he took the reins from the retired Roger Adams, who helped Union Grove snap its 44-year playoff drought in 2013.
“It was all about trust for me. I learned to not try and do everything myself and allow my assistant coaches to do what they’re supposed to do,” said Laymance, who was 4-6 in his first season.
“Our kids are gonna do what’s expected of them and hold to the standard. We just gotta learn to hold that line a little tighter.”
The Lions were pretty close in 2019, losing only by average of a field goal. A few more breaks go their way this year and they can erase a two-year postseason absence.
“I’m gonna be more involved offensively this year. I’m gonna be the play caller. It wasn’t anything we did wrong last year. I just felt I wasn’t as much a part of the game as I needed to be,” Laymance explained.
“The way things shook out, I lost my offensive coordinator. I do have some good guys on staff that are gonna help with the game planning.”
The Lions are making a slight alteration to their offensive philosophy going from the Slot-T to the Flexbone. Laymance believes this deviation in attack best suits his squad.
“For what we’re wanting to do, I feel like this is the best move for us. This is something I felt comfortable with and it pretty much fits the same philosophy,” Laymance explained on his decision to change offenses. “I’m big on ball control and keeping the ball away from the defense. It’s hard for opponents to prepare for the option in three days. I think we’ll be able to have success with the talent we have here.”
The Lions return eight starters on both sides of the leather and welcome back 14 letter winners. The experience gained last year should be a great benefit this season for Laymance.
Union Grove will be road warriors the first month of 2020 with a scrimmage at New Boston Aug. 20 before kicking off the regular season at Paris Chisum Aug, 28. The Lions follow that with a visit to Queen City Sept. 4 and host Alba-Golden Sept. 11 in their home opener.