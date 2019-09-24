CLASS 6A/5A/4A

Team Points Record

1. Longview (14) 210 4-0

2. Carthage 190 4-0

3. Lufkin 183 2-1

4. Pleasant Grove 173 4-0

5. Henderson 147 3-1

6. Tyler Lee 121 3-1

7. Paris 120 3-1

8. Van 114 3-1

9. Texas High 96 3-1

10. Kilgore 78 3-1

11. Gilmer 74 2-2

12. Lindale 55 2-1

13. Jasper 42 2-1

14. Athens 32 3-1

15. Mount Pleasant 13 2-1

Others receiving votes: John Tyler 10; Chapel Hill 9; Palestine 2; Mabank 2.

Dropped out: No. 13 John Tyler.

CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS

Team Points Record

1. Jefferson (9) 203 4-0

2. Malakoff (5) 197 3-1

3. Diboll 183 4-0

4. San Augustine 158 3-0

5. Atlanta 139 2-2

6. West Rusk 127 4-0

7. Alto 120 4-0

T8. Sabine 91 4-0

T8. Gladewater 91 2-2

10. Mount Vernon 81 4-0

11. Daingerfield 78 2-1

12. Hughes Springs 54 4-0

13. Elysian Fields 52 3-1

14. Tenaha 36 3-1

15. Paul Pewitt 21 4-0

Other receiving votes: DeKalb 17; Tyler Grace Community 16; New Diana 7; Garrison 5; Mount Enterprise 1; Winona 1.

Dropped out: No. 14 Garrison.

 