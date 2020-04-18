Coming from a local source, JaMycal Hasty said the best advice he’s received heading into the NFL Draft is to stay level-headed and keep working.
Those are two things that Hasty, the former Longview Lobo and Baylor Bear running back, has done to reach this point.
“Travin (Howard) told me to not let the whole situation stress me out and that’s probably some of the best advice that I’ve gotten,” Hasty said. “It’s a matter of understanding that you can’t control everything.
“He just said to continue to work and everything else will take care of itself.”
Howard, who was a late-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams two years ago, practices what he preaches.
So does Hasty.
“Everything has been going pretty smooth, it’s pretty much wake up and work out,” he said.
Hasty and Texas Tech defensive lineman Broderick Washington are the next ones up as far as former Lobos heading into the draft, which begins Thursday.
The two Big 12 foes crossed paths throughout their respective careers but really had the chance to catch up after their collegiate careers wrapped up.
“Anytime after a game, we tried to find each other and chop it up a bit. We would text here and there,” Hasty said. “But we really had the chance to catch up at the Senior Bowl and then the combine. That was special. It came full circle.
“It was just great to see him there, a friend and guy from Longview, working to continue his career.”
Hasty said he learned a lot at Baylor, which was an up-and-down rollercoaster of a time in Waco.
“Going through different coaching staffs, different offensive schemes, different atmospheres — everything was different every year and there was a lot of change,” he said. “We all had to have the ability to adapt. You can’t complain about anything, I just had to adapt and move forward.”
Hasty’s versatility — running, blocking, catching and special teams — made him a standout at Baylor and he hopes those attributes help him stand out this coming week.
“I definitely think my versatility is an advantage not just on the offensive side of the ball but on special teams as well,” he said. “Having all that experience under my belt will help.”
Washington has been called one of the biggest risers heading into the weekend. At 6-3, 305, Washington projects on either the interior or exterior defensive line.
The list of teams Washington has been in contact with is in double digits and includes Houston, Kansas City and Baltimore.
No matter when their names are called, Hasty will fall back on that same advice.
“It doesn’t matter to me when I go — 1 through 7 or undrafted — I’m just ready to get back out there and play ball again,” Hasty said. “It doesn’t matter how you started, it matters how you wrap up.
“I’m just ready to get everything started and just keep moving forward.”