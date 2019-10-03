NINTH GRADE
■ LONGVIEW 48, LIBERTY-EYLAU 42: TEXARKANA — Landyn Grant tossed five touchdown passes, Amarian Hamilton scored on special teams and offense while adding an interception and fumble recovery on the defensive side and Longview earned a 48-42 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Grant threw touchdown passes of 25 and 20 yards to Jartaivan wright, 27 yards to Angel Ramos and 14 yards to Garrett Jessie.
Hamilton returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and scored on runs of 8 and 4 yards. Jessie and Jeremiaha Braggs also chipped in with two-point conversions.
Defensively, Ta’Darion Boone had an interception, and Amarian Shaw and Wright forced fumbles.
The Lobos (5-1) will visit Mesquite on Thursday.
NOTE: The Longview JV team was leading Liberty-Eylau 18-0 when the game was stopped due to lightning in the area.
■ MOUNT PLEASANT 14, PINE TREE 12: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Tigers held on for a 14-12 win over Pine Tree on Thursday.
Pine Tree quarterback Jonathan Fuller accounted for all of the Pirates’ points with touchdown runs of 15 and 25 yards. Tyrrell Sparkman had two catches for 24 yards, Trevion Williams two catches for 22 yards and Branson Niles 100 rushing yards — including a 43-yard jaunt.
Williams added a fumble recovery for the Pirates, and Niles and Mason Petty were also listed as defensive standouts.
SEVENTH GRADE
■ HARLETON 24, UNION GROVE 18: UNION GROVE — Harleton held on for a 24-18 win over Union Grove, which got touchdown runs of five yards from Morgan mayhan, 60 yards from Kayden Day and three yards from Jace Roberts in the loss.
Other standouts for Union Grove were Matthew Hays, Gaige Polen, Jacob Griffin and Jacob Humphreys.
