LONGVIEW A 56, MCKINNEY NORTH 17: Longview's Willie Nelson picked off a pass, return a punt for a touchdown and added a scoring run as the Lobo freshman A team ran its record to 8-0 with a 56-17 win over McKinney North.
Nelson returned a punt 55 yards and added a 17-yard score for the Lobos, who move to 4-0 in district.
Taylor Tatum found the endzone three times for the Lobos on runs of two, three and 57 yards. Andrew Tutt added a one-yard score and Timony Hutchins scored fro 52 yards out.
Chase Smith hauled in a 53-yard touchdown catch from Campbell Williams and Jacob Vazquez connected on all eight point-after attempts to round out the scoring for Longview.
Defensively, Jaymerson Darensbourg and Da'Travion Gates recovered fumbles.
LONGVIEW B 48, MCKINNEY NORTH 0: Ke'Adryan Parker finished with two touchdowns -- one on a punt return -- as the Lobo freshman B team rolled to a 48-0 shutout of McKinney North.
Parker added a 13-yard score as well for the Lobos, who move to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in district action. Jonathan Lee added two touchdowns as well on runs of eight and 17 yards.
Alex Hawkins tacked on a four-yard touchdown run and Cedric Taylor had a five-yard score.
Defensively, Debraylon Jones had an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown and Zechariah Gonerway recovered a fumble.