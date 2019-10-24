JUNIOR VARSITY
■ LONGVIEW 42, N. MESQUITE 0: The Longview JV A team scored five rushing touchdowns to go along with a 33-yard TD pass from Isaiah Harris to Victor Bush en route to a 42-0 win over North Mesquite at Lobo Stadium.
Reginald Hutchins (55 yards), DeKalon Taylor (11), Jamien Horne (34), Ladaylon Jackson (3) and Kentraevion McFarland (17) all scored on the ground for the Lobos, and Carlos Vazquez was perfect on six extra point attempts.
Jacob Williams and Demetri Wallace intercepted pass for Longview in the shutout.
Longview (7-1, 3-1) will visit Tyler Lee next week.
■ LONGVIEW 26, SPRING HILL 6: At Judson Stadium, Timothy Robinson scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, Jarrett Lewis and Rodney Moore also scored on the ground and Longview JV B earned a 26-6 win over Spring Hill.
Robinson scored on runs of 5 and 8 yards, Lewis had a 60-yard dash for a score and Moore crashed in from 1-yard out for the Lobos. Lewis also tacked on a two-point conversion for the unbeate (7-0) Lobos
■ PINE TREE 21, WHITEHOUSE 9: WHITEHOUSE — Damarion Morris rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Ethan Morgan added one score for the Pirates and Pine Tree notched a 21-9 win over Whitehouse.
Morris scored on runs of 9 and 5 yards, and Morgan added a 7-yard TD run for the Pirates.
Defensive standouts were Tyrese Jones with two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and five solo tackles, Hercules Tarver with four solo tackles and two sacks.
Pine Tree visits Lindale next week.
■ CARLISLE 20, UNION GROVE 14: UNION GROVE — The Carlisle JV edge Union Grove, 20-14 on Thursday.
Davy Branscom scored on a 1-yard run, Cooper Vestal added a 3-yard TD run and Tyler Barkley hauled in a 2-point conversion pass from Vestal in the loss for Union Grove.
Matthew Schweiger and Landon Ferguson were other standouts for Union Grove.
NINTH GRADE
■ LONGVIEW 30, NORTH MESQUITE 0: Garrett Jessie, Landyn Grant and Amarian Shaw all scored rushing touchdowns, Brontravis Williams had a scoop and score for the defense and Longview freshman A earned a 30-0 win over North Mesquite.
Williams’ fumble recovery for a score was a 20-yarder. Jessie added a 29-yard TD run and a two-pointer conversion. Grant had a 2-yard run and a two-pointer, and Shaw chipped in with a 6-yard run. Grant hit Jartaivan Wright on a two-point conversion pass.
Kaden Brooks had a forced fumble, Jax Norman ad fumble recovery and Amarian Hamilton an interception to lead the defense.
■ SPRING HILL 16, LONGVIEW 8: At Judson Stadium, the Longview freshman B team dropped a 16-8 decision to Spring Hill.
Jacob Carpenter caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Allen, and Allen tacked on the two-point conversion for Longview in the loss.
Ja’Kevyon Curry had an interception for the Lobos.
■ WHITEHOUSE 21, PINE TREE 20: At Pirate Stadium, Whitehouse escaped with a 21-20 win over Pine Tree.
Devonte Davis scored on an 82-yard run, and Jonathon Fuller added scoring runs of 4 and 7 yards in the loss for the Pirates. Branson Niles added a two-pointer for Pine Tree, and he and Davis combined for 130 rushing yards.
Tyrrell Sparkman had two catches for 22 yards.
Mason Petty, Brycelan Phillips and Niles were defensive standouts for the Pirates.
JUNIOR HIGH
■ CARLISLE 20, UNION GROVE 8: UNION GROVE — Kayden Day scored the lone touchdown for Union Grove in a 20-8 loss to Carlisle, racing 57 yards for the score.
Jacob Griffin, Anthony Scavone, Will Wilson and Morgan Mayhan were listed as standouts for the Lions.