EIGHTH GRADE
■ NACOGDOCHES 8, FOSTER 6: Nacogdoches McMichael limited the Foster Dragons to one score, using a TD of their own and a two-point conversion to earn an 8-6 win.
For Foster in the loss, Campbell passed for 40 yards, and Chris Head had 37 receiving yards, 30 rushing yards and the lone touchdown for the Dragons. Daedrion Garrett chipped in with 30 rushing yards.
Keadryan Parker had an interception for the Dragons, and Chase Smith and Head were also listed as defensive standouts.
■ FOREST PARK 14, TEXAS HIGH 6: DaBraylon Jones completed all three of his pass attempts for 102 yards an one TD, adding one TD on the ground for the Eagles in a 14-6 win over Texas High.
Billy Smith had a two-point conversion and caught one pass for 12 yards. Jaiden Simmons hauled in a 25-yard TD pass, and Jaylen Hawley had one catch for 65 yards.
Defensive standouts were Simmons (two fumble recoveries, interception), Timmy Williams (interception), Smith (four tackles, forced fumble), Felipe Sanchez (three pass breakups), Daizhon Buchanan (fumble recovery, sack), Guadalupe Gonzalez (three tackles) and Tavion Morgan (forced fumble, four tackles).
■ LUFKIN 8, JUDSON 0: The Judson Blue Devils fell to 4-1 on the year with an 8-0 setback to Lufkin Purple.
The Blue Devils will host Lufkin gold on Tuesday.
■ PINE TREE 14, MOUNT PLEASANT 12: Jose Romero and Dean McMillen scored touchdowns, with McMillen adding the game-winning two-point conversion as Pine Tree B notched a 14-12 win over Mount Pleasant.
Anthony Velazquez had 10 tackles, and Jaylynn Hutchings added five tackles and a 30-yard reception for Pine Tree.
Pine Tree A used TD runs of 70 and 1 yard by Tre Brown, a pair of 30-yard TD runs by Karlidarian Beechum and a 60-yard TD run and four two-pointers by Dakylan Johnson to earn a 38-6 win over Mount Pleasant.
Alston Elder-Gunter had a fumble recovery on a kickoff for PT. Caden Donley had seven tackles and an interception, and Beechum recorded 10 tackles.
SEVENTH GRADE
■ FOSTER 24, NACOGDOCHES 8: Kason Brooks rushed for 110 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion, Da’Morrion Williams added a rushing touchdown and Foster rolled to a 24-8 win over Nacogdoches McMichael.
Jakaevon Odum picked up 35 yards on the ground and added a two-pointer, and Ledeal Kenney added 35 rushing yards.
Jamayis Morrow and Jeremiah Thomas (forced fumble) were defensive standouts.
■ FOREST PARK 26, TEXAS HIGH 20: Andrew Flores completed 6 of 7 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns and added another 40 yards and one TD on the ground as the Forest Park Eagles earned a 26-20 win over Texas High.
D’Kyrian Henderson caught three passes for 120 yards, one touchdown and one two-pointer, and Theotis McKelvey hauled in three passes for 130 yards and found the end zone twice.
Henderson (forced fumble), Brayden Brown (four tackles), Gerald Wooten (five tackles) and Nehemiah Green (four tackles) led the defense.
■ JUDSON 18, LUFKIN 6: Kelvin Washington carried 22 times for 160 yards and scored on runs of 3, 9 and 15 yards in an 18-6 Judson win over Lufkin Purple.
Keifer Doxey came in at quarterback following an injury to the starter. Kenneth Mosley and Buster Mumphrey paced the defense.
■ PINE TREE 22, MOUNT PLEASANT 20: Ocie Samuels scored three rushing touchdowns, Jaxon Shaver added a two-point conversion and Pine Tree B earned a 22-20 win over Mount Pleasant.
Kaleb Bobbit led the defense with six tackles and fumble recovery.
Pine Tree A notched a 30-6 win over Mount Pleasant, with Trey Nafrady scoring twice and picking up 150 yards on the ground. Kalil Deckard added a 30-yard TD reception from Octavious Williams, and Kebraylon Jackson scored on a 20-yard run.
Deckard and Jackson had 10 tackles apiece, and Williams returned an interception for a TD.