EIGHTH GRADE
■ JUDSON 34, FOREST PARK 8: Willie Nelson;s 128 rushing yards and three touchdowns lifted Judson to a 34-8 win over Forest Park, giving the Blue Devils their first outright city championship in more than 20 seasons.
Nelson carried nine times and scored on runs of 1, 29 and 21 yards. Elijah Johnson added 78 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries, adding a two-pointer, and Andrew Tutt chipped in with a two-point conversion run.
Offensive line standouts were Tyreke Tennison, Kameron Murray, Stephen Gonzales, Davell Keeley and Jacoby Watts.
Jeremiah Bowie returned a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown. Other defensive standouts were Jaymerson Darensbourg, Christopher Wilder, Ethan Harrison, Andrew Pierce, Jamarrior Epps and Jatravion Gates.
Dizhon Buchanan carried eight times for 90 yards, and Billy Smith scored on a 1-yard run in the loss for Forest Park. Buchanan also had a two-point conversion, and Jaiden Simmons had two catches for 40 yards.
■ PINE TREE 19, TEXAS HIGH 12: Dekylan Johnson scored on a 5-yard run and threw touchdown passes of 30 yards to Alston Elder-Gunter and 25 yards to Ismael Hernandez as Pine Tree A earned a 19-12 win over Texas High.
Hernandez also kicked a field goal for Pine Tree.
Defensive standouts were Daelyn Evans (sack, 3 tackle for loss) and Alex Brace (7 solo tackles).
■ TEXAS HIGH 22, PINE TREE 20: In a two-point loss to Texas High, Pine Tree B got rushing touchdowns of 20 yards by Dean McMillen and 3 yards by Nicholas Williams to go along with a 65-yard punt return for a score by Fredrick Sowell.
SEVENTH GRADE
■ JUDSON 30, FOREST PARK 6: Kelvin Washington rushed for 125 yards and scored on runs of 13, 38 and 34 yards to lead the Judson Blue Devils to a 30-6 win over the Forest Park Eagles.
Washington also had a two-point conversion for Judson (5-2). Trenton Boyd rushed for 23 yards on three carries, and Keifer Doxey hit Keonte Woodard on a two-point conversion pass.
Doxey also had a 56-yard interception return for a score. Other defensive standouts were Buster Mumphrey, Kenneth Mosley, Dakota Swint, Camden Veazey, Cameron Alston and Jaleel Cooper.
For Forest Park in the loss, Andrew Flores passed for 75 yards and threw a TD pass to Ledayvion George, and Theotis McKelvey had two catches for 60 yards.
■ PINE TREE 24, TEXAS HIGH 8: Kalil Deckard scored on a 70-yard reception and a 70-yard pick six, leading Pine Tree A to a 24-8 win over Texas High.
Trey Nafrady added a 65-yard touchdown run, and Kabraylon Jackson hauled in a 40-yard TD reception. Matthew Cates completed 3 of 5 passes for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the offensive damage was done behind the blocking of Rebecca Scofield, Christopher Salozono, Keith Duffey, Luis Zamora, Kelton Pickrum, Gage Player, Shaden Page and Cesar Garcia.
Defensive standouts were Nafrady (one pass breakup), Jackson (seven tackles), Duffey (four tackles, sack), Kelton Pickrum (two tackles, two tackles for loss). Alex Gonzalez (two tackles for loss) and Seth McFarland (four tackles, two tackles for loss).
