JUNIOR VARSITY
■ LONGVIEW 34, MESQUITE 26: Ladaylon Jackson rushed for three touchdowns, Isaiah Harris tossed a 42-yard TD pass to Dekalon Taylor and the Longview Lobos earned a 34-26 win over Mesquite at Lobo Stadium.
Jackson scored on runs of 1, 2 and 6 yards for the Lobos, who end the season with a 9-1 record — 5-1 in district play.
Jahkamian Carr added to the scoring when he recovered a fumble in the end zone. Carlos Vazquez booted four extra points for the Lobos, who also got an interception from Demetri Wallace.
■ PINE TREE 22, MARSHALL 6: Demarion Morris scored on runs of 40 and 5 yards to lead the Pine Tree Pirates to a 22-6 win over Marshall.
Morris also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Blinks.
Ja’Daylon Jones hauled in an interception for the Pirates, and Hurcules Tarver recorded 12 tackles and three sacks.
■ ALTO 28, UNION GROVE 0: UNION GROVE — Alto blanked the Lions, 28-0, to end the season. Standouts in the loss for the Lions were Cooper Vestal, Tyler Barkley, Landon Ferguson and Reed Cooper.
NINTH GRADE
■ LONGVIEW A 21, MESQUITE 0: MESQUITE — Landyn Grant scored on a pair of short runs, Garrett Jessie added a 4-yard TD run of his own and the Longview Lobos blanked Mesquite, 21-0, to close out the season.
The Lobos end the year with an 8-2 record overall and a 4-2 district record
Grant scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards, and Jartaivan Wright caught a 2-point conversion pass from Grant. Michael Fields booted a PAT.
Jeremiah Rougely had an interception, Omarion Watkins forced a fumble and Brontravis Williams recovered a fumble.
■ MESQUITE 14, LONGVIEW B 8: MESQUITE — Mesquite notched a 14-8 win over Longview B on Thursday at Hanby Stadium.
Longview’s points came on a 6-yard run by Jordan Allen and a two-pointer by Allen.
Khylon Sublett had an interception, John Cawich a forced fumble and Joshua Gonzales a fumble recovery for the Lobos.
■ MARSHALL 24, PINE TREE 14: At Pirate Stadium, the Marshall Mavericks handed Pine Tree a 24-14 setback.
Jonathon Fuller rushed for 92 yards and scored on a 22-yard run in the loss for Pine Tree. Devonte Davis had a 7-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion, and Davis and Branson Niles combined to rush for 112 yards.
Defensive leaders for the Pirates were Bryclean Phillips and Mason Petty
JUNIOR HIGH
■ UNION GROVE 8, ALTO 6: UNION GROVE — Isaiah O’Neal scored on an 89-yard run and added a two-point conversion for Union Grove as the Lions edged Alto, 8-6