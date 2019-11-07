JUNIOR VARSITY

LONGVIEW 34, MESQUITE 26: Ladaylon Jackson rushed for three touchdowns, Isaiah Harris tossed a 42-yard TD pass to Dekalon Taylor and the Longview Lobos earned a 34-26 win over Mesquite at Lobo Stadium.

Jackson scored on runs of 1, 2 and 6 yards for the Lobos, who end the season with a 9-1 record — 5-1 in district play.

Jahkamian Carr added to the scoring when he recovered a fumble in the end zone. Carlos Vazquez booted four extra points for the Lobos, who also got an interception from Demetri Wallace.

PINE TREE 22, MARSHALL 6: Demarion Morris scored on runs of 40 and 5 yards to lead the Pine Tree Pirates to a 22-6 win over Marshall.

Morris also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Blinks.

Ja’Daylon Jones hauled in an interception for the Pirates, and Hurcules Tarver recorded 12 tackles and three sacks.

ALTO 28, UNION GROVE 0: UNION GROVE — Alto blanked the Lions, 28-0, to end the season. Standouts in the loss for the Lions were Cooper Vestal, Tyler Barkley, Landon Ferguson and Reed Cooper.

NINTH GRADE

LONGVIEW A 21, MESQUITE 0: MESQUITE — Landyn Grant scored on a pair of short runs, Garrett Jessie added a 4-yard TD run of his own and the Longview Lobos blanked Mesquite, 21-0, to close out the season.

The Lobos end the year with an 8-2 record overall and a 4-2 district record

Grant scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards, and Jartaivan Wright caught a 2-point conversion pass from Grant. Michael Fields booted a PAT.

Jeremiah Rougely had an interception, Omarion Watkins forced a fumble and Brontravis Williams recovered a fumble.

MESQUITE 14, LONGVIEW B 8: MESQUITE — Mesquite notched a 14-8 win over Longview B on Thursday at Hanby Stadium.

Longview’s points came on a 6-yard run by Jordan Allen and a two-pointer by Allen.

Khylon Sublett had an interception, John Cawich a forced fumble and Joshua Gonzales a fumble recovery for the Lobos.

MARSHALL 24, PINE TREE 14: At Pirate Stadium, the Marshall Mavericks handed Pine Tree a 24-14 setback.

Jonathon Fuller rushed for 92 yards and scored on a 22-yard run in the loss for Pine Tree. Devonte Davis had a 7-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion, and Davis and Branson Niles combined to rush for 112 yards.

Defensive leaders for the Pirates were Bryclean Phillips and Mason Petty

JUNIOR HIGH

UNION GROVE 8, ALTO 6: UNION GROVE — Isaiah O’Neal scored on an 89-yard run and added a two-point conversion for Union Grove as the Lions edged Alto, 8-6

 