JUNIOR VARSITY
■ LONGVIEW ‘A’ 50, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — It was all Lobos on Thursday night as the JV “A” ran its record to 2-0 with a 50-0 shutout of Marshall at Maverick Stadium.
Isiah Harris three 3 TD passes to lead the way. Kameron Sublett hauled in a nine-yarder, Jorge Revollar had a six-yard score and Victor Bush bagged a 23-yard TD.
Jamien Horne had a couple rushing TDs from three and six yards, while Ladayon Jackson hit paydirt from three yards out and DeKalon Taylor torched the Mavs for an 80-yard TD trot.
Carlos Vasquez toed six PATs for the winners.
Jacobi Williams and De’Cameron Thomas both had interceptions.
The JV visits John Tyler on Wednesday.
■ LONGVIEW ‘B’ 28, TYLER LEE 12: TYLER — Isailynn Taylor found the pay window three times as Longview’s JV “B” squad picked up a 28-12 win over Tyler Lee.
Taylor scored on runs of nine, 20 and 45 yards. He also tacked on a 2-point conversion. Malik Lewis caught another 2-point convert from Rodney Moore. Jarrett Lewis closed out the scoring with a 12-yard TD run. Taylor tacked on a 2-point conversion.
Brian Williams registered a fumble recovery.
■ PINE TREE 21, PITTSBURG 0: PITTSBURG — Ethan Morgan rushed for 145 yards and scored once as the Pine Tree Pirate JV pitched a 21-0 shutout of Pittsburg.
The Pirates got 100 yards passing from Damarion Morris and 60 yards receiving from Elijah Hall. Lukas Branson pulled in a 30-yard TD toss from Morris and Jeremiah Bailey added another rushing TD.
Korbin Craig was a perfect 3 for 3 on point afters.
Joseph Fisher and Hurcules Tarver played well on defense.
Pine Tree (2-0) plays host to Kilgore Thursday.
NINTH GRADE
■ LONGVIEW ‘A’ 16, MARSHALL 12: Amarin Hamilton scored on a 65-yard TD run and added an interception as the Lobo ninth grade “A” team notched a 16-12 win over Marshall at Lobo Stadium.
Landyn Grant tacked on a nine-yard TD toss to Jartavon Wright, who also added a 2-point conversion. Kaden Brooks also score on a 2-point run for the 2-0 Lobos.
Longivew is at John Tyler on Wednesday.
■ LONGVIEW ‘B’ 8, MARSHALL 0: A D’Marcus McGee one-yard TD stood as the Longview ninth grade “B” team nabbed an 8-0 shutout of Marshall at Lobo Stadium.
Jordan Allen provided the 2-point conversion and Lamareon Allen added a pick.
■ PINE TREE 24, PITTSBURG 8: PITTSBURG — The one-two punch of Devonte Davis and Branson Niles combined for 120 yards and 3 TDs as the Pine Tree Pirate ninth grade notched a 24-8 win over Pittsburg.
Davis had scoring runs of 1 and 30 yards along with 2-point convert, while Niles tallied on a 3-yard run and also converted a 2-point try.
Tyrell Sparkman had two receptions for 20 yards from Max Giddens-McGinnis. Trevion Williams also hauled in a 55-yard pass from McGinnis.
For the Pirates on defense, Jonathon Fuller picked a pass, while Charles Herby, Mason Petty and Niles were lauded for good play.
Pine Tree (1-1) hosts Kilgore on Thursday.