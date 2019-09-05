JUNIOR VARSITY

LONGVIEW ‘A’ 50, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — It was all Lobos on Thursday night as the JV “A” ran its record to 2-0 with a 50-0 shutout of Marshall at Maverick Stadium.

Isiah Harris three 3 TD passes to lead the way. Kameron Sublett hauled in a nine-yarder, Jorge Revollar had a six-yard score and Victor Bush bagged a 23-yard TD.

Jamien Horne had a couple rushing TDs from three and six yards, while Ladayon Jackson hit paydirt from three yards out and DeKalon Taylor torched the Mavs for an 80-yard TD trot.

Carlos Vasquez toed six PATs for the winners.

Jacobi Williams and De’Cameron Thomas both had interceptions.

The JV visits John Tyler on Wednesday.

LONGVIEW ‘B’ 28, TYLER LEE 12: TYLER — Isailynn Taylor found the pay window three times as Longview’s JV “B” squad picked up a 28-12 win over Tyler Lee.

Taylor scored on runs of nine, 20 and 45 yards. He also tacked on a 2-point conversion. Malik Lewis caught another 2-point convert from Rodney Moore. Jarrett Lewis closed out the scoring with a 12-yard TD run. Taylor tacked on a 2-point conversion.

Brian Williams registered a fumble recovery.

PINE TREE 21, PITTSBURG 0: PITTSBURG — Ethan Morgan rushed for 145 yards and scored once as the Pine Tree Pirate JV pitched a 21-0 shutout of Pittsburg.

The Pirates got 100 yards passing from Damarion Morris and 60 yards receiving from Elijah Hall. Lukas Branson pulled in a 30-yard TD toss from Morris and Jeremiah Bailey added another rushing TD.

Korbin Craig was a perfect 3 for 3 on point afters.

Joseph Fisher and Hurcules Tarver played well on defense.

Pine Tree (2-0) plays host to Kilgore Thursday.

NINTH GRADE

LONGVIEW ‘A’ 16, MARSHALL 12: Amarin Hamilton scored on a 65-yard TD run and added an interception as the Lobo ninth grade “A” team notched a 16-12 win over Marshall at Lobo Stadium.

Landyn Grant tacked on a nine-yard TD toss to Jartavon Wright, who also added a 2-point conversion. Kaden Brooks also score on a 2-point run for the 2-0 Lobos.

Longivew is at John Tyler on Wednesday.

LONGVIEW ‘B’ 8, MARSHALL 0: A D’Marcus McGee one-yard TD stood as the Longview ninth grade “B” team nabbed an 8-0 shutout of Marshall at Lobo Stadium.

Jordan Allen provided the 2-point conversion and Lamareon Allen added a pick.

PINE TREE 24, PITTSBURG 8: PITTSBURG — The one-two punch of Devonte Davis and Branson Niles combined for 120 yards and 3 TDs as the Pine Tree Pirate ninth grade notched a 24-8 win over Pittsburg.

Davis had scoring runs of 1 and 30 yards along with 2-point convert, while Niles tallied on a 3-yard run and also converted a 2-point try.

Tyrell Sparkman had two receptions for 20 yards from Max Giddens-McGinnis. Trevion Williams also hauled in a 55-yard pass from McGinnis.

For the Pirates on defense, Jonathon Fuller picked a pass, while Charles Herby, Mason Petty and Niles were lauded for good play.

Pine Tree (1-1) hosts Kilgore on Thursday.

 