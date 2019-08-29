JUNIOR VARSITY
■ LONGVIEW 34, LUFKIN 20: Jamien Horne found the end zone twice on runs of 41 and one yard as the Longview Junior Varsity opened the 2019 campaign with a 34-20 win over the Lufkin JV here Thursday at Lobo Stadium.
Jarrett Lewis punched on in from a yard out and Isailynn Taylor slipped across from 20 yards out. Rodney Moore connected on a 34-yard TD pass with Reginald Hutchins.
Carlos Vasquez toed four PATs.
Demetri Wallace picked a pass and Jessie Fairchild blocked a punt.
Longview (1-0) visits Marshall on Thursday.
■ PINE TREE 20, BULLARD 13: Damarion Morris scored twice and passed for 60 yards as the Pine Tree JV kicked off the year with a 20-13 win over Bullard at Pirate Stadium.
Ethan Morgan accounted for the other Pirate points, while Hunter Gleason passed for 40 yards in the win.
Tyrese Jones totaled eight tackles in the victory.
Pine Tree (1-0) is at Pittsburg on Thursday.
NINTH GRADE
■ LONGVIEW 6, LUFKIN 0: LUFKIN — Landyn Grant’s 1-yard score stood as the Longview Freshman pitched a 6-0 shutout of Lufkin at Abe Martin Stadium.
Longview’s defense was stout as Jartavian Wright managed two interceptions. Jaden Bradley and Jeremiah Roughley forced fumbles, while Marchello Miller and Omarion Watkins recovered fumbles.
The Lobos (1-0) are home to Marshall on Thursday.
■ CENTER 28, PINE TREE 26: Pine Tree opened the new season with a heartbreaking 28-26 setback to Center.
Devonte Davis was bright spot for the Pirates with 2 TDs, while Branson White and Jonathan Fuller also found the end zone in a losing cause.
Mason Petty was tops in tackles with six.
Pine Tree (0-1) visits Pittsburg on Thursday.
FROM STAFF REPORTS