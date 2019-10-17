JUNIOR VARSITY
■ LONGVIEW 21, HEATH 6: ROCKWALL — Isaiah Harris threw touchdown passes of 32 and 41 yards, and Robert Vinson added a rushing touchdown for the Lobos as Longview earned a 21-6 win over Rockwall-Heath.
Harris hit Alex Zulueta on a 32-yard scoring strike, and later found Victor Bush from 41 yards out for a score. Vinson’s TD run was a 1-yard plunge, and Carlos Vazquez booted three extra points.
The Lobos (6-1, 2-1) host North Mesquite next Thursday.
■ PINE TREE 42, NACOGDOCHES 0: Damarion Morris rushed for one touchdown and passed for another, and Cody Janner, Hurcules Tarver and Joseph Fisher all had sacks to lead a shutout defensive effort as Pine Tree rolled to a 42-0 win over Nacogdoches.
Morris tossed his TD pass to Elijah Hall. Hunter Gleason threw a Td pass to Jeremiah Blinks, and Jeremiah Bailey (27 yards), Ethan Morgan (60 yards) and Korbin Craig (9 yards) all added rushing touchdowns for the Pirates.
NINTH GRADE
■ LONGVIEW A 63, HEATH 20: ROCKWALL — Amarian Hamilton scored on runs of 69 and 50 yards, returned a kickoff 96 yards for a TD and also picked off a pass for the Lobos as Longview rolled to a 63-20 win over Rockwall-Heath.
The Lobos got on the board first with a 31-yard TD pass from Landyn Grant to Fredirick Hawkins and a 2-point pass from Grant to Garrett Jessie.
Jax Norman added to the lead with a 39-yard interception return for a score, and then the Lobos piled it on with a 35-yard TD run by Amarian Shaw, a 5-yard TD run by Jessie, Hamilton’s TD runs of 69 and 50 yards, a 23-yard pass from Grant to Jartavian Wright and Hamilton’s long kickoff return for a score.
Jessie closed out the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run. Michael Fields booted six extra points for the Lobos, who also got interceptions by Wright and Courtney Seary.
The Lobos move to 5-2 overall and 1-2 in district play with the win.
■ LONGVIEW B 30, HEATH 0: ROCKWALL — Longview did all of its scoring on the ground and used an interception by Jacob Carpenter and a fumble recovery from Nathaniel McAlister to notch a shutout defensively in a 30-0 win over Rockwall-Heath.
Jordan Allen and Jordan Wright scored on 2-yard runs for the Lobos (6-0, 3-0). Brandavion Steverson and Jamorian Starnes chipped in with 1-yard TD runs.
■ PINE TREE 34, NACOGDOCHES 13: Devonte Davis and Jonathon Fuller combined to rush for five touchdowns, leading Pine Tree to a 34-13 win over Nacogdoches.
Davis scored on runs of 35, 6 and 4 yards and Fuller found the end zone at the end of runs of 7 and 2 yards to go along with a pair of two-point conversions.
Trevion Williams finished with one catch for 8 yards, and Brycelan Phillips, Mason Petty and Brody Hodges led the way defensively for the Pirates.